Criss Cisneros Confirmed as Speaker at Grandeza + Limpieza International 2026

Cleaning Mastery founder will share the AVO™ Methodology at the June 25–26 conference in California, available both in person and virtually.

I look forward to sharing proven strategies that help business owners transition from working in their business to leading their business” — said Criss Cisneros, Founder and CEO of Cleaning Mastery.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleaning Mastery proudly announces that its founder and CEO, Criss Cisneros, has been confirmed as a featured speaker at Grandeza + Limpieza International 2026, one of the leading business conferences for Latino cleaning industry entrepreneurs in the United States.The event will take place on June 25 and 26, 2026, at the Epic Events Center in Rancho Cucamonga, California, and will be available both in person and virtually, allowing entrepreneurs from across the country and beyond to participate.Designed for cleaning business owners who want to move beyond daily operational struggles and build sustainable, scalable companies, Grandeza + Limpieza International focuses on the pillars of structure, strategy, leadership, systems, technology, and measurable business growth.Cisneros' participation highlights the growing demand for practical business education within the cleaning industry, particularly among Latino entrepreneurs seeking to transform service-based operations into professionally managed enterprises."The cleaning industry is filled with hardworking entrepreneurs who have incredible potential, but too many businesses remain trapped in survival mode," said Criss Cisneros, Founder and CEO of Cleaning Mastery. "At Grandeza + Limpieza International, I look forward to sharing proven strategies that help business owners transition from working in their business to leading their business."As the founder of Cleaning Mastery, Cisneros has worked directly with more than 200 cleaning business owners across the United States. Through her proprietary AVO™ Methodology, she helps entrepreneurs create systems that reduce operational dependency, improve profitability, and support long-term growth.The AVO™ Methodology is built around three foundational pillars:A – AutomationCreating systems and workflows that continue operating efficiently without constant owner involvement.V – Sales (Ventas) in spanish.Developing predictable client acquisition, retention, and expansion strategies that drive sustainable revenue growth.O – OperationsImplementing standardized processes that ensure service quality, consistency, and scalability.According to Cisneros, true business growth occurs when these three areas operate in alignment, allowing owners to move from daily firefighting to strategic leadership.Grandeza + Limpieza International has become a recognized platform for industry education, leadership development, and entrepreneurial growth. The conference brings together business leaders, coaches, service professionals, and industry experts committed to elevating standards within the cleaning sector.The 2026 edition will feature keynote presentations, educational sessions, networking opportunities, and actionable business strategies specifically designed for cleaning company owners who are ready to scale with purpose and intention."Success in today's cleaning industry requires more than hard work," Cisneros added. "It requires systems, leadership, technology, and a clear vision. Entrepreneurs deserve practical frameworks that help them build companies capable of creating freedom, impact, and long-term success."Her appearance at Grandeza + Limpieza International further strengthens her position as a leading voice in business transformation for cleaning entrepreneurs and reflects the broader movement toward professionalization within the industry.For more information about Grandeza + Limpieza International 2026, including registration details for both in-person and virtual attendance, visit grandezamaslimpieza.com.About Criss CisnerosCriss Cisneros is a Latina entrepreneur, business strategist, speaker, and founder of Cleaning Mastery. Her journey embodies the entrepreneurial spirit and resilience that define the American dream. After immigrating to the United States in 2021 with limited resources, no established network, and little English proficiency, Cisneros began cleaning homes and offices while learning the industry from the ground up.Through discipline, determination, strategic thinking, and an unwavering commitment to personal growth, she developed the systems, processes, and operational frameworks that allowed her cleaning business to scale rapidly. In less than a year, she transformed her company into a six-figure operation generating up to $300,000 annually, proving that sustainable growth is possible when hard work is supported by structure and strategy.Today, Cisneros dedicates her mission to empowering Latino and Hispanic entrepreneurs across the United States through Cleaning Mastery, where she teaches business owners how to build profitable, organized, and scalable cleaning companies. Her proprietary AVO™ Methodology—focused on Automation, Sales, and Operations—has helped hundreds of entrepreneurs create systems that increase revenue, improve efficiency, and reduce owner dependency.Her success story has earned recognition from major media organizations nationwide, including Associated Press, NBC, CBS, and Fox affiliates. She has also been featured on leading Spanish-language television networks, including Univision, where she was recognized as an influential Latina success story, and Telemundo, where she was introduced as the "Queen of Cleaning" for her impact on the industry. In recognition of her contributions to the community and entrepreneurial leadership, the City of Doral honored Cisneros with a distinguished community recognition award. Today, her work continues to inspire and impact thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs throughout the United States.About Cleaning MasteryCleaning Mastery is a business education and coaching platform founded by Criss Cisneros and dedicated to helping cleaning business owners build structured, scalable, and profitable companies. Through its proprietary AVO™ Methodology—Automation, Sales, and Operations—the organization provides practical frameworks, coaching, and business systems that empower entrepreneurs to transition from owner-operators to strategic business leaders. Cleaning Mastery has supported more than 200 cleaning entrepreneurs across the United States in creating sustainable growth and operational excellence.

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