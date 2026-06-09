Evolution Moving Company Expands Trusted Local and Long-Distance Moving Services Across Fort Worth and Tarrant County

Evolution Moving Company

With 15+ years in Texas and 931+ Fort Worth reviews, Evolution Moving Company grows its local and long-distance services across Tarrant County.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolution Moving Company is expanding its local and long-distance moving services across Fort Worth and the wider Tarrant County area, building on more than fifteen years of work relocating families and businesses throughout Texas. The expansion reflects steady demand from neighborhoods across the city, from downtown high rises near Sundance Square to family homes in TCU Westcliff, Arlington Heights, and the suburban communities that ring the metro.As a family-owned moving company in Fort Worth , Evolution has built its reputation on local knowledge that goes beyond a route map. Its coordinators have handled moves through tight Magnolia Avenue blocks, Mistletoe Heights driveways that require parking permits, and Trinity Bluff HOAs with advance-notice rules. That neighborhood-level familiarity, the company says, is what allows crews to plan around I-30 construction, I-35W afternoon traffic, and the Texas summer heat that makes an early crew start essential.The company holds a 4.9-star Google rating based on more than 931 Fort Worth reviews and is BBB A+ accredited. It reports that 96 percent of new bookings come from referrals and repeat customers, and it tracks a 1 percent damage claim rate, which it attributes to in-house training and a consistent crew model. Every team member completes a two-week training program, federal and state background checks, and pre-employment and random drug screening before working a job.A key part of the expansion is reinforcing the company's local moving capacity. As experienced local movers in Fort Worth , Evolution handles home and office relocations inside Tarrant County and the greater DFW area, from a studio off Magnolia Avenue to a five-bedroom estate in Westover Hills. Hourly rates are published publicly, and each written quote is issued as a not-to-exceed total, with truck, blankets, shrink wrap, dollies, tape, travel time, and basic insurance included. Most local moves are completed in a single day with one crew and one truck.The company is also growing its long-distance program for Fort Worth residents leaving the region. With long distance moving from Fort Worth , the same crew that loads a home in Fort Worth drives and unloads it at the destination, with no third-party handoffs. Each truck is GPS tracked for the full route, every box is logged on a written inventory, and the delivery window is confirmed before move day. Pricing is set as a flat rate based on weight and miles, with no charges added at the destination.Evolution emphasizes that it operates as a direct mover rather than a broker. When customers book Evolution, they work with a named coordinator they can call directly, receive in-house W-2 movers rather than day laborers, and see branded company trucks arrive at their door. The company contrasts this with broker models that resell jobs to the lowest-bidding contractor and add move-day fees for stairs, distance, or fuel.Beyond standard household moves, the expanded service menu covers packing, piano moving, labor-only help, and commercial relocations. The commercial team handles office moves, server rooms, retail buildouts, and medical practices, working nights and weekends to keep businesses operating through a transition. For high-rise moves downtown, the company provides certificates of insurance for Sundance Square towers and West 7th lofts and coordinates freight elevator and loading dock reservations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.