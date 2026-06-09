MDA to Conduct Spongy Moth Aerial Management in Southeast Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is preparing to aerially manage 19 sites in Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona counties to slow the spread of spongy moth. Officials likely will conduct the aerial management activities June 24 – July 1, beginning as early as 6:30 a.m. and continuing throughout the day. These dates are dependent on weather conditions in the area.

The 19 sites total about 112,211 acres. Maps of the sites are available on the MDA website. Residents also can look up their address on an interactive map to determine if they are within any of these blocks. Some of the aerial management will occur in several cities including Austin, Goodview, Rochester, Stewartville, and Winona.

The MDA will use a management method called mating disruption. Mating disruption is the aerial application of a non-toxic waxy, food-grade substance containing pheromones. The pheromones confuse male spongy moths, making it difficult for them to find females, reducing mating success. The result is fewer caterpillars hatching and attacking trees the following year.

The mating disruption product will be applied by low-flying yellow planes contracted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service in a joint project with the MDA. The product is not harmful to humans, animals, birds, or other insects, and will help protect forest health, property values, and the state’s tourism industry.

To help area residents stay informed, the MDA has set up an info line at 1-888-545-6684 with the latest details about management dates and times. On the morning of aerial management, residents may call the phone number with questions. Simply press 0 (zero) to speak to someone. There is also a management tracking map available for residents to see when management activities have started and have been completed in specific areas, as well as more information about spongy moths and control efforts on the MDA's website.

Residents also can sign up for text or email updates about management progress. On the Spongy Moth Management Map you can click each area (outlined in blue) you would like to receive updates for and follow the “sign up for text of email notification” link.

Spongy moths are among America's most destructive tree pests, causing millions of dollars in damage to Eastern forests. The moths are now threatening Minnesota. Aerial management is vital to slow the spread of this invasive pest and helps to safeguard our forests.

Contact the Minnesota Department of Agriculture at 1-888-545-6684 or reportapest@state.mn.us with questions regarding spongy moth and the planned aerial management.

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Media Contact

Brittany Raveill, MDA Communications

651-201-6131

Brittany.Raveill@state.mn.us