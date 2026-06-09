Governor Ivey Announces Appointments Including Mobile County District and Circuit Judgeships

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced appointments to fill 15 vacancies across the state, including district and circuit court judgeships in Mobile County.

Mobile County District Judge Deborah McGowin

Governor Ivey has appointed Deborah McGowin of Mobile to serve as District Judge in the 13th Judicial Circuit in Mobile County. A graduate of The University of Alabama and The University of Alabama School of Law, McGowin succeeds District Judge Deborah Tillman.

“Deborah McGowin offers a broad range of legal experience spanning more than three decades including private practice and service as Acting Municipal Judge and Director of Courts for the City of Mobile,” said Governor Ivey. “She is well versed in the law and our legal system, and I am confident she will serve the people of Mobile County well as district judge.”

“I am deeply honored and grateful to Governor Ivey for the trust and confidence placed in me through this appointment to serve as District Judge,” said Judge McGowin. “This opportunity represents the highest professional honor of my career. As a judge, I will approach this responsibility with humility, integrity, preparation, and impartiality. I look forward to serving the citizens of Mobile County and working each day to maintain the public’s trust and confidence in our judicial system.”

Mobile County Circuit Judge Theresa Williamson

Governor Ivey has appointed Theresa Williamson to serve as Circuit Judge in the 13th Judicial Circuit in Mobile County. A graduate of The University of Alabama Huntsville and Birmingham School of Law, Williamson succeeds Circuit Judge Michael Sherman.

“Theresa Williamson is an experienced legal professional who for more than 25 years has advocated for the rule of law in the courtroom as an attorney and served as Assistant Prosecutor for several Mobile County cities and held positions of Special sitting judge for the District Court of Mobile and Special Master for the Mobile Circuit Court,” said Governor Ivey. “She possesses the knowledge and judicial temperament to make her well qualified to assume the bench.”

“I am humbled and honored by the confidence Governor Ivey has shown in me,” said Judge Williamson. “The responsibilities of a Domestic Relations Judge are not to be taken lightly. Their decisions carry a great weight and impact families on a daily basis. It is my goal to remain impartial and protect the rights of the parents and children that come through my court. It is my intention to serve the citizens of Mobile County with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Each of the appointees was notified of their official appointment last week.

Governor Ivey also made 13 other appointments. A list of those appointments is attached.

Official photos of Deborah McGowin and Theresa Williamson are also attached.

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