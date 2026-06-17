Beauty Mogul Anastasia Soare to Speak at ChIPs Global Summit

Anastasia Soare, the founder and CEO of Anastasia Beverly Hills, will address the ChIPs Global Summit audience on October 22 in Los Angeles, CA.

The CEO and founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills will discuss IP and the beauty industry with ChIPs members.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anastasia Soare, Founder and CEO of Anastasia Beverly Hills and bestselling author of Raising Brows, will be interviewed by Yuri Mikulka, partner at Alston & Bird and Global Summit Advisory Committee Member in a fireside chat at the ChIPs Global Summit this October. One of the world’s most successful beauty trailblazers and widely recognized as the “Queen of Eyebrows,” Soare will discuss her work in cosmetic innovation and how she successfully protects her work in an ever-growing beauty industry.

Soare immigrated to the United States in 1989, escaping communist Romania. She taught herself English by watching The Oprah Winfrey Show, trained as an esthetician and opened her own salon, where she introduced a brow-shaping service in 1992 that she would later patent as the Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method®, a proprietary innovation grounded in art, architecture and science. That technique launched a new category in modern beauty and eventually landed her on the very show she had watched to learn the language, where she shaped Oprah Winfrey’s brows on air.

“Soare’s creativity, resilience and entrepreneurial savvy will speak to our members’ instinct to identify, protect and leverage breakthrough innovation,” said Monica Phillips, ChIPs Director of Content, Learning and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. “Anastasia’s journey is an inspiration. From escaping communist Romania to finding success in Los Angeles, from watching Oprah to learn English to shaping Oprah’s eyebrows for that very same show, is exactly the kind of story that inspires women at every stage of their careers to not only follow their passions but also to protect what they build.”

Today, Anastasia Beverly Hills is one of the fastest-growing prestige cosmetics brands in the world, with a devoted following that includes Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Sofia Vergara, Michelle Obama and Hailey Bieber. Soare has been featured in The New York Times, Vogue, Vanity Fair, The Guardian, People, Allure and Elle, among many others, and has appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Dr. Oz Show and America’s Next Top Model.

Her national bestselling memoir, Raising Brows, reflects the hard-won lessons of her journey into a guide exploring career growth, reinvention, and risk-taking. "This appearance is a particularly timely moment for our community of leaders who know firsthand that where you start does not define where you end up,” said Joan Toth, ChIPs Executive Director. “Plus, Soare’s connection to the ChIPs community runs deeper than her upcoming stage appearance: her makeup artists have been a fixture at ChIPs Global Summits for the past several years, making our members feel confident and beautiful for their headshot photo shoots.”

About ChIPs

ChIPs is a nonprofit organization representing more than 10,000 members in 30+ regional chapters in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa. ChIPs advances and connects women in technology, law and policy. We accelerate innovation through diversity of thought, participation, and engagement. ChIPs is open to all who share its mission.

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