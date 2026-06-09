Manley Congratulates City of Crest Hill, Honoring Lidice Memorial

CREST HILL, Ill. – State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, congratulates the City of Crest Hill on the 84th anniversary of the Lidice Memorial, commemorating the 1942 total annihilation of the Village of Lidice, in Czechoslovakia by Adolf Hitler.

The City of Crest Hill held a memorial service Sunday morning, June 7, at the monument located at Hosmer Lane and Prairie Avenue. The subdivision, known as Stern Park, located north of Joliet’s Raynor Park, was the first to be named after the village following the horrific event.

Earlier this week, Rep. Manley read House Resolution 933 at the Crest Hill City Council Meeting, which she offered, honoring Crest Hill’s memorial.

“Let the memory of Lidice never be forgotten,” Rep. Manley said. “This memorial is an international symbol of resistance to Nazi brutality.”

The Story of Lidice, Czechoslovakia:

Beginning June 9, 1942, Hitler ordered the total annihilation of the Village of Lidice in retaliation of the death of a high-ranking Nazi officer. At the time, Hitler falsely claimed that residents of Lidice were linked to the death, when in fact, the officer was killed as the result of a top-secret British and Czechoslovakian operation.

On that evening, Nazi forces executed 173 men and boys by firing squad in groups of ten. Women and girls were shipped to Ravensbruck concentration camp, where they endured forced labor, medical experimentation and execution in gas chambers. Children were evaluated for potential “Germanization” under Nazi racial laws. Nine children were selected for “Germanization” through the Lebensborn Program. The rest were executed in gas chambers, and placed in orphanages, where few survived.

About 20 Lidice residents who were working away from home were captured in following days and executed.

The entire village was burned and plowed flat, while Hitler broadcast the total destruction as propaganda as to what would happen to anyone who resisted the Nazi rule.

Two days later, in the U.S., a local developer of the Stern Park subdivision, (located north of Raynor Park,) Dominic Romano, became the first person to rename his development after Lidice, dedicating it on July 12, 1942. A year later, Romano rededicated it during a visit by exiled Czechoslovakian President Edvard Benes in May 1943.

The area known as Lidice, Illinois, was incorporated into the City of Crest Hill in 1960. Also, Crest Hill became a sister city to the Czechoslovakian village.

In 1995, vandals destroyed the monument, which received global attention. Through the generosity of the Czechoslovakian American Congress, and global donations, the original monument was replaced with a larger granite monument, plaza and park. Then, in unity with the Park and Peace and Friendship in Lidice, Czechoslovakia, the City of Crest Hill planted 82 rose bushes, in honor of the 82 innocent Lidice children whom Hitler killed.

“The Lidice Memorial is a national treasure, respected around the world,” Rep. Manley said. “It is an important stop along Route 66 for many national and international visitors.”