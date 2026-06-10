Stagera Launches All-in-One Operations Platform for Event Production Companies

One platform replaces the spreadsheets and disconnected tools AV and event production companies use to run shows.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Production companies in the audio visual and live event industry run their operations on a patchwork: one tool for inventory, another for crew, a third for invoicing, and spreadsheets to hold it together. The gaps between those tools are where money leaks, double-booked gear, missed invoices, and hours of manual re-entry every week. Stagera was built to close those gaps. It brings equipment tracking, crew scheduling, quoting, invoicing, logistics, and a client portal into a single platform where everything shares the same data. When a show gets booked, the gear, the crew, and the billing line up automatically instead of being keyed in three times."Most production companies are not short on software, they are short on software that talks to itself," said Cruz Arnett, founder of Stagera. "We built the system we wished existed when we were running shows, one place where the quote, the gear, the crew, and the invoice are the same record."Stagera also builds in autonomous AI agents and workflow automation that handle routine coordination, from chasing late invoices to flagging scheduling conflicts before they reach load-in day.The platform uses flat per-seat pricing, and crew, warehouse staff, and clients are always free, so companies can bring their whole team on without per-user penalties.Stagera is available now at https://stagera.ai About StageraStagera is an all-in-one operations platform for audio visual and live event production companies, covering equipment and inventory tracking, crew scheduling, quoting and invoicing, logistics, and client management, with AI agents built in. Learn more at https://stagera.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.