Matthew Wagner Joins Green Line Automotive as Director of Sales

Green Line Automotive, a leading provider of automotive marketing solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Matt Wagner as the new Director of Sales.

Dealers today are looking for transparency, agility, and real results. I look forward to sharing how Green Line Automotive provides the experience that automotive dealers prefer and deserve.” — Matthew Wagner

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Line Automotive, a leading provider of tailored automotive marketing solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Matt Wagner as the company’s new Director of Sales.

Bringing an extensive track record of hands-on experience in the automotive marketing space since 2003, Wagner is uniquely positioned to expand Green Line Automotive's footprint. His career spans critical roles on both sides of the industry—working directly within retail dealerships at Honda of Fife and Sunset Auto Group and for national automotive marketing vendors.

In his new role, Wagner will spearhead all strategic outreach and business development for Green Line Automotive. As the company's dedicated sales leader, he will work directly with individual stores and multi-state dealership groups to introduce them to a premium, highly tailored service model.

"I am incredibly excited to connect with dealerships and automotive groups across the country," said Wagner. "Dealers today are looking for transparency, agility, and real results. I look forward to sharing how Green Line Automotive provides the truly customizable, white-glove experience that automotive dealers prefer and deserve."

Green Line Automotive has built a reputation for moving away from the rigid, cookie-cutter packages common in automotive advertising, opting instead for bespoke strategies tailored to each dealer's unique inventory, market demands, and performance goals.

For more information about Green Line Automotive or to connect with Matt Wagner, please visit https://gldauto.com/ or contact Matt Wagner at mwagner@greenline.nyc.

About Green Line Automotive

Green Line Automotive is a specialized digital advertising agency dedicated to the automotive sector. By bridging the gap between Tier-1 technology and Tier-3 dealership needs, Green Line provides retailers with a competitive edge through customizable, high-tech marketing solutions. From Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) to comprehensive digital strategy, Green Line is committed to transparency and measurable dealer growth.



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