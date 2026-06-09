The 'Pillow Face' Backlash: Why Patients Are Abandoning Fillers and Returning to Facelifts

Roger Horioglu, MD, facial plastic surgeon at South Shore Clinic.

Long Island plastic surgeon Dr. Roger Horioglu explains why filler fatigue is driving a major cultural shift back to natural, long-lasting surgical facelifts.

Dermal fillers are outstanding for younger patients with isolated volume loss, but they do not lift tissue. When used to treat structural sagging, they cross the line from rejuvenation to distortion.” — Roger Horioglu, MD

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The era of the over-filled, frozen face is officially facing a massive cultural backlash across the United States. For the past decade, patients have been increasingly funneled into temporary injections under the misconception that fillers can replace structural lifting. Today, that narrative is changing. Patients, beauty experts, and clinical dermatologists are now reporting a widespread phenomenon known as "filler fatigue" or "Pillow Face," the distorted, puffy appearance caused not by fillers themselves, but by the chronic over-use and incorrect application of temporary dermal fillers.As a result of this aesthetic shift, a profound course correction is underway. Patients are moving away from the endless cycle of excessive facial injections and returning to definitive, structural surgical solutions for advanced aging.According to Roger Horioglu, MD , a facial plastic surgeon at South Shore Clinic in Rockville Centre, NY, dermal fillers remain an excellent and highly effective tool when used correctly. The key is strict patient selection and precise indication."Dermal fillers are outstanding for younger patients who only have isolated volume loss without skin laxity," explains Dr. Horioglu. "The clinical issue arises when fillers are mistakenly used to treat sagging, aging skin. Fillers do not lift tissue; they only add volume. When you continuously inject volume into sagging skin to chase gravity, the face inevitably loses its natural anatomical proportions, leading to a heavy, wide appearance. Fillers should be reserved for volume restoration in a firm foundation, not for treating structural sagging."The Clinical Mechanics of Reversing Filler FatigueCorrecting the heavy appearance of "Pillow Face" and restoring true facial harmony requires recognizing where non-surgical limits end and surgery begins. Dr. Horioglu notes that today's sophisticated patients are bypassing excessive cosmetic injections in favor of deep-plane facelift surgery.Unlike traditional, outdated facelift techniques that tightly pulled the surface skin, the modern deep-plane approach focuses entirely on lifting and restructuring the underlying muscle and tissue layers, medically known as the SMAS (Superficial Muscular Aponeurotic System).By meticulously repositioning these deep structural layers back to their original anatomical positions, surgeons can naturally restore youthful volume to the cheeks and re-establish a sharp jawline without an artificial appearance. Because the structural foundation is fully supported from within, the surface skin drapes effortlessly, completely eliminating the need for excessive dermal fillers.Roger Horioglu, MD, a facial plastic surgeon at South Shore Clinic, strongly advises patients experiencing filler fatigue to consult with their doctor to explore safe, personalized facial rejuvenation options.

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