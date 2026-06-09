Call Sheet Media Acquires Thriller OIG Chronicles: Shadows of Justice by Retired Federal Special Agent James E. Ward

James E. Ward Call Sheet Media at 1800 Vine in Hollywood

A Former Federal Investigator's Insider Thriller Uncovers Corruption, Extremism, and a Shadow Conspiracy Reaching the Highest Levels of Government.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call Sheet Media is pleased to announce its acquisition of OIG Chronicles: Shadows of Justice, a modern crime thriller pilot created by James E. Ward, a retired Special Agent in Charge with more than three decades of federal law enforcement, investigative, and executive leadership experience.OIG Chronicles: Shadows of Justice is a politically charged thriller rooted in the rarely explored world of federal oversight, internal corruption, national security threats, and the people tasked with investigating those who operate inside the system itself. The pilot follows James Williams, a retired Special Agent in Charge who is pulled back into service to lead a covert Office of Inspector General unit. What begins as an investigation into post-January 6 threats soon expands into a larger and more dangerous conspiracy involving extremist infiltration, compromised officials, and a shadow network reaching the highest levels of government.The project’s tagline captures the moral tension at the center of the series: “The guardians of justice don’t always wear badges. Sometimes, they wear shadows.”As Williams and his team move deeper into the investigation, they are forced to confront a chilling question: who is truly watching the watchers? Standing in their path are Carl Johnson, also known as HAWK, a dangerous field operative and immediate threat, and The Architect, an unseen mastermind whose influence suggests that the conspiracy may be far more sophisticated and embedded than anyone first imagined.“OIG Chronicles: Shadows of Justice immediately stood out because of its authenticity, urgency, and insider perspective,” said a Call Sheet Media spokesperson. “James E. Ward brings lived experience to a genre that often depends on surface-level procedural convention. His background gives the project a level of operational realism, institutional knowledge, and moral complexity that makes the series both compelling and timely.”Ward’s professional history gives the project unusual credibility. His career included investigations into smuggling, narcotics trafficking, terrorism, money laundering, financial crimes, fraud, intellectual property violations, and matters tied to national security and internal government oversight. As a former Special Agent in Charge with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Office of Inspector General, Ward directed large-scale criminal and internal investigations across multiple states, managed cross-functional investigative teams, and coordinated with federal prosecutors and law enforcement agencies on sensitive matters involving fraud, corruption, and national security.Before founding Executive Investigations & Consulting LLC, Ward also served in leadership and investigative roles with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, and the U.S. Customs Service, Office of Investigations. His post-government work includes independent investigations, compliance consulting, vulnerability assessments, fraud analysis, and organizational risk advisory services for executives, legal teams, and corporate leadership.Ward also brings creative industry experience to the project, having served as a technical advisor on a network television crime series, where he provided law enforcement expertise to support operational realism. He is the author of the memoir The Special Agent in Charge, which provides foundational inspiration for OIG Chronicles: Shadows of Justice.“James Ward brings a rare level of authenticity to the screen, drawing on over three decades of federal investigative experience to craft stories that are as compelling as they are real,” said an industry insider.“With OIG Chronicles: Shadows of Justice, Ward delivers a timely, high-stakes thriller that challenges audiences to question who is truly protecting the system, and who is quietly working to undermine it,” said a development executive.The project has already gained industry and festival attention, having been selected for the Independent Film MarketFest and named a finalist at the Athens International Art & Film Festival.With its blend of federal investigation, political conspiracy, covert operations, extremist infiltration, and institutional betrayal, OIG Chronicles: Shadows of Justice offers a grounded, high-stakes thriller for audiences drawn to intelligent crime dramas, national security storytelling, and morally complex narratives about justice, loyalty, and power.Call Sheet Media will begin exploring development options for OIG Chronicles: Shadows of Justice for industry consideration, with further announcements to follow as the project advances.About James E. WardJames E. Ward is a retired Special Agent in Charge with more than three decades of federal law enforcement and executive leadership experience. His investigative career included smuggling, narcotics trafficking, terrorism, money laundering, financial crimes, fraud, intellectual property violations, national security matters, and internal government oversight. He is the founder of Executive Investigations & Consulting LLC, author of The Special Agent in Charge, and creator and screenwriter of OIG Chronicles: Shadows of Justice.

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