America's Boldest New Comedy Releases June 16th on YouTube

Meet the cast of Livin' in Black & White—where a Black Republican music executive and a white Democrat football coach prove that laughter is the best connector. Episodes 2 & 3 drop free on YouTube June 16th. Be a little more...human.

The indie sitcom bypassing Hollywood drops Episodes 2 & 3 completely free on YouTube, June 16th. Original music, original script, zero AI.

As the reaction to our pilot made clear, audiences are craving humor that reflects how complicated, and funny, our cultural tensions can be.” — Rick McMann, Creator

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The sitcom that broke the mold is breaking it again. Livin' in Black & White , the fearless, independently produced comedy that captured audiences with its pilot on YouTube , is releasing Episodes 2 and 3 simultaneously on Tuesday, June 16th, 2026 — and keeping them completely free to watch, everywhere.No paywalls. No subscriptions. No gatekeepers.When Rick McMann created Livin' in Black & White, he built it on a simple belief: people on opposite sides of the political aisle need to laugh together. They need to see themselves—and their opponents—with humor and honesty. The show pokes fun at both sides on purpose, because humor is the connector. And that deserves to reach everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay."We didn't wait for Hollywood. We didn't wait for executives. We found a cast and crew who believed in this story as much as we did, and we made something magical together," says McMann. "That's rare. That's incredible. And that's exactly why it had to be free. This is indie magic and it belongs to everyone."What Makes These Episodes SpecialFilmed entirely in Denver with original music and an original script, Episodes 2 and 3 were created with zero AI assistance — every frame, every line, every musical note is entirely human-made. The production pushes the story deeper into the tensions that make the series so compelling: masculinity, free speech, identity, and what it means when two people from completely different Americas try to understand each other.TK, a successful Black music executive with conservative views who rose from an inner-city upbringing, and Travis “Big Hoss,” a former football coach from rural California with liberal politics, return for another season of candid conversations, sharp disagreements, and laugh out loud humor.Where to WatchEpisodes 2 and 3 premiere Tuesday, June 16th on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@LBWSitcom No login required. No algorithm deciding who deserves to see it. Just stories about America, by Americans, for everyone.Indie Magic Is RealThere's something extraordinary happening when a creator assembles a cast and crew willing to pour their hearts into a story—not because a studio greenlit it, not because an executive saw dollar signs, but because the story demanded to be told. That's what happened here.Livin' in Black & White arrived on YouTube when the culture was hungry for something honest, unafraid, and laugh-out-loud funny. The audience showed up. They felt it. They were touched by it. They shared it. And something that started as an act of creative defiance, a refusal to wait for permission, became exactly what people needed.That's the magic of independent filmmaking. No gatekeepers. No committees. No compromises. Just artists making something real, something human, something that matters, and putting it directly in the hands of the people who will love it most.Episodes 2 and 3 are what happens when you refuse to wait.Follow @LBWSitcom on Instagram and and TikTok.

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