Dotoli Group Ranked Fort Lauderdale's No. 1 Large Real Estate Team by Sales Volume, No. 22 in Florida

Fort Lauderdale luxury real estate team tops the city's large teams and ranks No. 22 statewide by sales volume, RealTrends Verified 2026

Being named the top large team in our hometown of Fort Lauderdale, and one of the top large teams across Florida, reflects the trust our clients place in us and the work our team puts in every day.” — Josh Dotoli, Founder & CEO, Dotoli Group

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dotoli Group, a luxury residential real estate team affiliated with Compass, has been named the No. 1 large team in Fort Lauderdale and No. 22 in Florida by sales volume on the RealTrends Verified 2026 "Best Real Estate Large Teams in Florida" ranking. The team was recognized for $124.22 million in closed sales volume. RealTrends Verified released the ranking on June 5, 2026.

RealTrends Verified ranks real estate teams and agents by production data, ordering its "Best Real Estate Large Teams in Florida" list by total closed sales volume. Dotoli Group's $124.22 million placed it among the top 25 large teams in the state. The team recorded 102 transaction sides for the 2025 ranking period and is affiliated with Compass, the brokerage shown alongside it in the ranking.

The 2026 RealTrends Verified program reflects sales production from the 2025 calendar year, when Florida's market remained competitive: the state ended 2025 with roughly 91,664 single-family homes on the market and a median home price of $485,000, according to RealTrends. Dotoli Group specializes in luxury and waterfront residential real estate across the greater Fort Lauderdale area, including the Las Olas Isles, Rio Vista, Harbor Beach and Coral Ridge neighborhoods.

"Being named the top large team in our hometown of Fort Lauderdale, and one of the top large teams across Florida, reflects the trust our clients place in us and the work our team puts in every day," said Josh Dotoli, founder and CEO of Dotoli Group. "We're proud to represent Fort Lauderdale on a statewide list, and we remain focused on delivering results for every buyer and seller we serve."

About Dotoli Group

Founded in 2013, Dotoli Group is a luxury and waterfront real estate team serving Fort Lauderdale, Lighthouse Point and South Florida's premier coastal markets, with more than $1 billion in residential sales closed to date.

Josh Dotoli, founder and CEO of Dotoli Group, brings a dual perspective to luxury real estate. As Principal of Dotoli Development, a Fort Lauderdale waterfront spec-home developer, he approaches every property with a builder's eye for construction, design and value. He also serves as an appointed member of the Broward County Marine Advisory Committee.

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