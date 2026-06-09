Boston City Council Approves $8.15 Million in FY2026 Community Preservation Historic Preservation Grants
The Boston City Council has officially approved a slate of Fiscal Year 2026 Community Preservation Act (CPA) historic preservation grants totaling $8.15 million across 23 projects citywide.
The approval was part of a broader $32.6 million CPA funding package supporting affordable housing, historic preservation, and parks and open space projects throughout Boston.
The Council’s recommendations were advanced by the Community Preservation Committee (CPC), including $16.3 million for affordable housing, $8.15 million for historic preservation, and $8.15 million for open space and recreation initiatives. In addition, the Council approved $1.76 million for future CPA community preservation funding rounds.
The historic preservation awards represent a significant investment in preserving historic buildings, cultural institutions, community archives, theaters, religious properties, and neighborhood landmarks across Boston.
The Community Preservation Act is funded through a dedicated surcharge on local property taxes, matched in part by statewide CPA trust funds. In Boston, CPA funding supports projects in three primary categories: historic preservation, affordable housing, and parks and open space. Historic preservation grants help protect and rehabilitate buildings, landscapes, archives, and cultural resources that contribute to Boston’s history and neighborhood identity.
The FY2026 historic preservation recommendations presented to the City Council by CPA staff reflect the breadth of Boston’s historic resources, supporting projects ranging from landmark civic buildings and theaters to church restorations, archival preservation efforts, accessibility improvements, and the rehabilitation of historically significant community structures.
The proposed FY2026 historic preservation grant recipients are as follows:
|Recipient
|Neighborhood
|
Amount
|Brighton Allston Congregational Church
|Brighton/Allston
|$500,000
|Community Church, Phase 3
|Back Bay
|$100,540
|Guild of Boston
|Back Bay
|$242,880
|First Baptist Church
|Back Bay
|$595,540
|Charlestown Working Theater
|Charlestown
|$213,172
|Archival Preservation at the CLA
|Citywide
|$56,980
|Hyde Park Historical Society Archives
|Hyde Park
|$231,000
|Greater Love Tabernacle Church
|Dorchester
|$274,716
|First Haitian Baptist Church of Boston
|Dorchester
|$597,850
|Capen House Acquisition
|Dorchester
|$100,000
|G Code Tech Carriage House
|Dorchester
|$528,040
|Old State House
|Downtown
|$278,019
|Riverside Theater Boston
|Hyde Park
|$625,331
|B.F. Sturtevant Blower Works Powerhouse
|Hyde Park
|$285,482
|Phillips Brooks Memorial RR Acquisition
|Hyde Park
|$500,000
|Hope Central Church, Phase 3
|Jamaica Plain
|$595,000
|Community Care Collaborative
|Jamaica Plain
|$190,331
|Ionic Hall
|Roxbury
|$812,307
|Page Academy
|Roxbury
|$92,405
|Accessibility at 130 Warren Street
|Roxbury
|$146,654
|Boston Wharf Company Sign
|South Boston
|$465,453
|Haley House Roof Repair
|South End
|$291,500
|Center Street Jewish Cemeteries
|West Roxbury
|$426,800
This article was prepared by Katherine Kottaridis, Director of the Office of Historic Preservation.
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