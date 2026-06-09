Boston City Council Approves $8.15 Million in FY2026 Community Preservation Historic Preservation Grants

The Boston City Council has officially approved a slate of Fiscal Year 2026 Community Preservation Act (CPA) historic preservation grants totaling $8.15 million across 23 projects citywide.

The approval was part of a broader $32.6 million CPA funding package supporting affordable housing, historic preservation, and parks and open space projects throughout Boston.

The Council’s recommendations were advanced by the Community Preservation Committee (CPC), including $16.3 million for affordable housing, $8.15 million for historic preservation, and $8.15 million for open space and recreation initiatives. In addition, the Council approved $1.76 million for future CPA community preservation funding rounds.

The historic preservation awards represent a significant investment in preserving historic buildings, cultural institutions, community archives, theaters, religious properties, and neighborhood landmarks across Boston.

The Community Preservation Act is funded through a dedicated surcharge on local property taxes, matched in part by statewide CPA trust funds. In Boston, CPA funding supports projects in three primary categories: historic preservation, affordable housing, and parks and open space. Historic preservation grants help protect and rehabilitate buildings, landscapes, archives, and cultural resources that contribute to Boston’s history and neighborhood identity.

The FY2026 historic preservation recommendations presented to the City Council by CPA staff reflect the breadth of Boston’s historic resources, supporting projects ranging from landmark civic buildings and theaters to church restorations, archival preservation efforts, accessibility improvements, and the rehabilitation of historically significant community structures.

The proposed FY2026 historic preservation grant recipients are as follows:

Recipient Neighborhood Amount Brighton Allston Congregational Church Brighton/Allston $500,000 Community Church, Phase 3 Back Bay $100,540 Guild of Boston Back Bay $242,880 First Baptist Church Back Bay $595,540 Charlestown Working Theater Charlestown $213,172 Archival Preservation at the CLA Citywide $56,980 Hyde Park Historical Society Archives Hyde Park $231,000 Greater Love Tabernacle Church Dorchester $274,716 First Haitian Baptist Church of Boston Dorchester $597,850 Capen House Acquisition Dorchester $100,000 G Code Tech Carriage House Dorchester $528,040 Old State House Downtown $278,019 Riverside Theater Boston Hyde Park $625,331 B.F. Sturtevant Blower Works Powerhouse Hyde Park $285,482 Phillips Brooks Memorial RR Acquisition Hyde Park $500,000 Hope Central Church, Phase 3 Jamaica Plain $595,000 Community Care Collaborative Jamaica Plain $190,331 Ionic Hall Roxbury $812,307 Page Academy Roxbury $92,405 Accessibility at 130 Warren Street Roxbury $146,654 Boston Wharf Company Sign South Boston $465,453 Haley House Roof Repair South End $291,500 Center Street Jewish Cemeteries West Roxbury $426,800

This article was prepared by Katherine Kottaridis, Director of the Office of Historic Preservation.