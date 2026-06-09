City Council Honors National Preservation Month and 50 Years of the Boston Landmarks Commission

At its May 6 meeting, the Boston City Council adopted a resolution (Docket #0941) recognizing May as National Preservation Month and celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Boston Landmarks Commission.

Introduced by City Councilor Sharon Durkan and co-sponsored by Councilors Ruthzee Louijeune and Enrique Pepén, the resolution also received endorsements from Council President Liz Breadon and Councilors Culpepper, Mejia, Weber, Flynn, Fitzgerald, Worrell, Murphy, and Santana.

The resolution recognized the central role historic preservation plays in shaping Boston’s identity and protecting the places that define the city in the public imagination. For 50 years, the Boston Landmarks Commission has helped preserve the buildings, streetscapes, districts, landscapes, and cultural sites that make Boston recognizable around the world — from iconic civic landmarks and historic neighborhoods to places tied to the everyday stories of Boston communities. Through designation, review, advocacy, and planning, the Commission has guided change while ensuring that Boston’s historic character remains one of the city’s greatest strengths.

The Council also highlighted the broader work of the Office of Historic Preservation, including the City Archaeology Program and the Boston Commemoration Commission. Together, these efforts help uncover, document, interpret, and share Boston’s layered history — expanding public understanding of the people, events, and communities that shaped the city over four centuries. From archaeological discoveries that illuminate Boston’s buried past to new initiatives tied to Boston250 and future commemorative work leading toward Boston400, these programs continue to deepen public engagement with Boston history.

Speaking before the Council, Councilor Durkan emphasized that preservation is fundamentally about people and neighborhoods as much as buildings, noting that Boston’s historic places help define the character and identity of the city. She described preservation as a way to ensure Boston continues to evolve while remaining connected to the stories and communities that shaped it. (Watch the meeting recording on YouTube).

The Office of Historic Preservation is grateful to the City Council for recognizing National Preservation Month and for affirming the important role preservation plays in Boston’s future. We especially thank Councilors Durkan, Louijeune, and Pepén for sponsoring the resolution, along with the full City Council for its support of preservation efforts across the city.

Read the Council’s announcement here: May is National Preservation Month.

This article was prepared by Katherine Kottaridis, Director of the Office of Historic Preservation.