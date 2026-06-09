Touch Laser Medical Spa Hosts Exclusive Candela Glacé™ Launch Event in Miami on June 25

Touch Laser Medical Spa will celebrate the launch of the Candela Glacē system with an exclusive evening event on June 25, offering live demonstrations, special promotions, consultations, and raffle prizes.

This event is the perfect opportunity for guests to learn about the technology, ask questions, and see firsthand how Candela Glacé™ can help enhance skin health and confidence.” — Johanna Vasquez-Solis

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Touch Laser Medical Spa is excited to announce the official launch of Candela Glacé™ , an advanced skin rejuvenation treatment designed to tighten, contour, hydrate, and refresh the skin with little to no downtime. The exclusive launch event will take place on Thursday, June 25, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Touch Laser Medical Spa, located at 4600 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Suite #7, Miami, FL 33137.The evening event, themed “Glow, Sip & Learn,” will give guests the opportunity to experience the newest innovation in aesthetic skincare while enjoying live demonstrations, expert consultations, refreshments, raffles, swag bags, and exclusive event-only pricing.Candela Glacé™ is designed to improve skin clarity, texture, hydration, and overall radiance, helping clients achieve the highly sought-after “glass skin” glow. The treatment offers a gentle, non-invasive approach to skin rejuvenation, making it ideal for individuals looking to refresh and revitalize their complexion without a lengthy recovery time.“We are thrilled to introduce Candela Glacé™ to our patients and the Miami community,” said Johanna Vasquez-Solis, ARNP, Owner of Touch Laser Medical Spa. “This event is the perfect opportunity for guests to learn about the technology, ask questions, and see firsthand how Candela Glacé™ can help enhance skin health and confidence.”Attendees will have the opportunity to:-Learn about the benefits of Candela Glacé™ technology-Watch live treatment demonstrations-Meet with skincare and aesthetic experts-Enjoy cocktails, refreshments, and raffles-Access exclusive VIP event pricing and specialsSpace is limited, and early RSVP is encouraged.To reserve a spot, visit:About Touch Laser Medical SpaTouch Laser Medical Spa is a premier aesthetic and wellness destination with locations in Miami Design District and Doral, founded by Johanna Vasquez-Solis, APRN (Advanced Practice Registered Nurse). With more than 14 years of experience in aesthetic medicine, Touch Laser Medical Spa is dedicated to providing personalized, results-driven treatments designed to help patients look and feel their absolute best.Known for combining advanced technology with customized patient care, the boutique medical spa offers a wide range of innovative aesthetic services, including skin rejuvenation, laser treatments, body contouring, injectables, wellness therapies, and anti-aging solutions. The experienced team takes a patient-centered approach, creating individualized treatment plans tailored to each client’s unique goals, skin concerns, and lifestyle.Touch Laser Medical Spa is committed to delivering natural-looking results in a warm, luxurious, and professional environment where patient comfort and confidence are top priorities. By staying at the forefront of the latest aesthetic advancements and technologies, the practice continues to bring cutting-edge treatments and transformative skincare solutions to the South Florida community.Touch Laser Medical Spa proudly serves patients throughout Miami Design District, Doral, Wynwood, Midtown Miami, Miami Beach, Brickell, Coral Gables, and surrounding South Florida areas, helping clients achieve radiant, healthy skin and renewed confidence through expert aesthetic care.

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