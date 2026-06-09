Hawaiian Built Roofing Brings CertainTeed Solstice® Shingle Installation to Idaho as Idaho's Only Certified Installer

Certification Gives Idaho Property Owners Access to an Integrated Solar Roofing Solution Installed by Idaho's Only Certified Installer

ID, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawaiian Built Roofing is Idaho's only certified installer of CertainTeed Solstice® Shingle, providing homeowners, commercial property owners, property managers, and investors with access to a roofing solution that integrates solar energy generation directly into the roof system.

The Boise-based company serves customers throughout Boise, Meridian, Eagle, Kuna, Garden City, Star, Nampa, and Caldwell who are exploring alternatives to traditional rooftop solar panels while planning roof replacements, new construction projects, or energy-efficiency upgrades.

As interest in renewable energy and energy-efficient building improvements continues to grow, many property owners are seeking alternatives to traditional rack-mounted solar panels. CertainTeed Solstice® Shingle is designed to integrate solar technology directly into the roofing system, providing both weather protection and energy generation in a single product. Because these systems combine roofing and solar technology, proper installation and manufacturer training play an important role in long-term performance and warranty protection.

Unlike traditional solar panels that are mounted on top of an existing roof, CertainTeed Solstice® Shingle is integrated directly into the roofing system itself. This allows the roof to generate solar energy while maintaining a more streamlined appearance. Because the solar components become part of the roof rather than an added structure, property owners can address roofing and energy goals within a single system. The technology is particularly appealing to homeowners, commercial property owners, and investors seeking a lower-profile alternative to conventional solar panel installations.

"Since 2004, we've focused on helping property owners protect their investment with quality roofing systems," said Sandra Daffer, President and Co-Founder of Hawaiian Built Roofing. "As roofing technology continues to evolve, we believe it's important to offer solutions that combine durability, energy efficiency, and professional installation. Being Idaho's only certified installer of CertainTeed Solstice® Shingle allows us to bring that option to homeowners and building owners throughout the Treasure Valley."

Hawaiian Built Roofing was founded by Kenny and Sandra Daffer in 2004 and remains a family-owned business today. The company specializes in residential and commercial roofing, roof repairs, roof replacements, roof inspections, flat roofing systems, attic ventilation, solar panel installation, and solar shingle installation. Over the years, the company has built its reputation on quality workmanship, thorough communication, and a commitment to completing projects correctly rather than relying on temporary fixes.

Kenny Daffer, Vice President of Operations and Co-Founder, brings more than 30 years of roofing experience to the company.

"I've always believed that roofing should be done right the first time," said Daffer. "When customers trust us with their property, we treat that roof as if it were our own. Whether it's a traditional roofing system or a newer technology like CertainTeed Solstice® Shingle, our goal is to deliver a solution that performs well for years to come."

In addition to its specialized roofing and solar services, Hawaiian Built Roofing offers manufacturer-certified installation expertise and assists customers in evaluating potential roofing warranty claims when manufacturer defects may be involved. The company serves both English- and Spanish-speaking customers and emphasizes customer-focused jobsite practices, including complete debris cleanup, background-checked crews, and respectful service throughout every project.

As Idaho property owners continue exploring ways to improve energy efficiency and reduce long-term operating costs, Hawaiian Built Roofing's certification provides access to an emerging roofing technology through a local contractor with deep roots in the Treasure Valley community.

Property owners interested in learning more about CertainTeed Solstice® Shingle or scheduling a roofing consultation can visit www.hawaiianbuiltroofing.com or call 208-214-8808.

About Hawaiian Built Roofing

Hawaiian Built Roofing helps homeowners, property managers, business owners, and real estate investors protect and improve their properties through residential and commercial roofing, roof replacement, roof repair, solar roofing solutions, and related exterior services. Founded in 2004 and based in Boise, Idaho, the family-owned company serves communities throughout the Treasure Valley with a focus on quality workmanship, manufacturer-certified installation practices, and customer service.

To learn more, visit www.hawaiianbuiltroofing.com.

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