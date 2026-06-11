Soboba Casino Resort Welcomes Steve Treviño Friday, July 24th

Soboba Casino Resort Steve Trevino

SAN JACINTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soboba Casino Resort is proud to welcome Steve Treviño to the Soboba Casino Resort Event Center on Friday, July 24th at 9pm.Known as “America’s Favorite Husband,” Treviño has built a nationwide following with his relatable, family-driven comedy, drawing material from marriage, parenting, and everyday life. His honest, self-deprecating style and sharp storytelling have earned him millions of fans and hundreds of millions of views across social media platforms.Treviño’s breakout viral clip, “When Your Wife Comes Home From Shopping,” exploded online, generating more than 56 million views on Facebook alone and helping launch a wave of viral success, including “When You Ask Your Wife If She Wants McDonald’s,” which reached over 21 million views.He has continued that momentum through a series of successful stand-up specials, including Grandpa Joe’s Son, Relatable, and ’Til Death. In 2022, Treviño once again took a hands-on approach, self-producing his fifth special, I Speak Wife, which debuted on YouTube and quickly garnered more than 4 million views.Blending his Mexican-American upbringing with universal themes, Treviño’s comedy connects with audiences of all backgrounds, making him one of the most in-demand touring comedians today. For tickets: visit soboba.com/entertainment or call (866) 476-2622. Show is 21 & over.About Soboba Casino Resort:The all-new Soboba Casino Resort property, opened in 2019, is nestled against the stunning backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains, and is a premier gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destination located near San Jacinto and Hemet, California. Spanning 474,000 square feet across more than 200 acres, the resort features over 2,000 slot machines, a wide variety of table games, and a six-story hotel with 200 upscale rooms and suites. Guests enjoy multiple dining and bar options, live music, nightlife, and year-round entertainment featuring top national acts. Beyond the casino, amenities include the PGA-rated Soboba Springs Golf Course, 21 pickleball courts, and a robust calendar of concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events.Owned and operated by the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians, Soboba Casino Resort blends cultural tradition with modern luxury, serving as both a community landmark and the Valley’s leading destination for gaming, relaxation, and world-class entertainment.For more information, visit www.soboba.com Follow us:

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