Alphatechs USA Introducing Bluetooth School Cafeteria Scanners and Pin Pads at SNA ANC 2026

AlphaScan

Alphatechs USA is excited to present its new line of innovative Bluetooth school lunch pin pads and scanners at SNA ANC 2026.

Make sure to stop by booth 1747 at SNA ANC in Charlotte. We will be on hand to answer all your questions and provide demos of our new Bluetooth models.” — Chris Fructus

IRVINE, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alphatechs USA is excited to present its new line of innovative Bluetooth school lunch pin pads and scanners at SNA ANC 2026 in Charlotte, NC.A premier provider of input devices for US school cafeterias, Alphatechs USA is proud to present the Bluetooth versions for its best-selling pin pad AlphaPad and scanner combo AlphaScan.Specifically designed for K12 cafeterias, the new Alphapad-BT and AlphaScan-BT come with Bluetooth 5.2 and work seamlessly with Windows, MacOS, iPads, iPhones, Android tablets and phones, Chromebooks and Microssoft Surface.“These new Bluetooth versions of our flagship pin pad and scanners provide wireless convenience, freedom of movement, and multi-device pairing which brings more flexibility to adapt to busy cafeteria environments.” says Alphatechs USA’s Founder and CEO Chris Fructus. He adds “Make sure to stop by booth 1747 at SNA ANC in Charlotte. We will be on hand to answer all your questions and provide demos of our new Bluetooth models.”AlphaTechs USA’s pin pad and scanner combos remain also available in USB.AlphaScan scanner combo comes in 3 models:. AlphaScan 1D reads 1D barcodes.. AlphaScan RFID reads RFID tags.These school nutrition devices are compatible with all US and Canadian school cafeteria POS software and each unit comes with a complementary anti-shock protective cover.AlphaTechs USA also offers stand-alone barcode reading solutions:. Alpha-201 is an orbital QR scanner delivering omni-directional 1D/2D barcode scanning.. Alpha-202 is a handheld QR scanner reading 1D and 2D barcodes. It is available as wired USB - Alpha-202-USB or wireless Bluetooth - Alpha-202-Bluetooth - models.Each model comes with a complementary stand allowing hands-free scanning and safe storage.AlphaTechs USA’s devices are FCC-approved and assembled in the US. They come with a 3-year warranty and price match guarantee, which means the company will match or beat the prices of key competitors.Based in Southern California, Alphatechs USA has built a reputation as a leading manufacturer of innovative, cost-effective scanners and pin pads for the North American school lunch industry.For more information about Alphatechs USA’s products, please visit alphatechsusa.com or call our expert at 888-778-9972.

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