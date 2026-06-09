Akribis Veins & Vitality Highlights Advanced Varicose Vein Treatment Options Including RFA and Varithena

Varithena at Akribis Veins & Vitality

Varithena can be an excellent option for veins that are difficult to access with traditional catheters...It allows us to treat complex anatomy while minimizing downtime and discomfort for the patient.” — Dr. Amanda Cooper

WORTHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akribis Veins & Vitality is educating patients about today’s leading minimally invasive varicose vein treatment options, including radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and Varithena microfoam therapy. Through a recently released educational guide, the practice explains how modern vein treatments can provide effective symptom relief, improved circulation, and cosmetic improvement without traditional vein stripping surgery.Varicose veins affect millions of adults and commonly cause symptoms such as leg heaviness, aching, throbbing, swelling, itching, and visible bulging veins. According to Akribis Veins & Vitality, many cases are caused by venous reflux, a condition in which damaged vein valves allow blood to flow backward and pool in the legs.“Successful vein treatment begins with understanding the underlying source of the problem,” said a representative from Akribis Veins & Vitality. “Our approach focuses on identifying refluxing veins through detailed ultrasound mapping and building a personalized treatment plan based on each patient’s anatomy and symptoms.”The practice begins evaluations with complimentary duplex ultrasound imaging to assess vein function and identify the source veins contributing to symptoms and visible varicosities.One of the most commonly recommended treatments is radiofrequency ablation (RFA), a minimally invasive procedure that uses thermal energy to close faulty veins from the inside. The procedure is performed in-office under local anesthesia and typically allows patients to return to normal activities within a day.According to the practice, RFA is especially effective for straight segments of refluxing veins and has demonstrated high closure and symptom-relief rates in appropriately selected patients.For patients with more complex or tortuous vein anatomy, Akribis Veins & Vitality may recommend Varithena, a specialized polidocanol microfoam therapy that treats veins through ultrasound-guided injections.“Varithena can be an excellent option for veins that are difficult to access with traditional catheters,” the representative explained. “It allows us to treat complex anatomy while minimizing downtime and discomfort for the patient.”The practice also commonly incorporates sclerotherapy as a secondary treatment step to address smaller residual veins and spider veins after the underlying reflux has been corrected.Akribis Veins & Vitality emphasizes that the most successful outcomes often result from a staged, combination-based treatment plan tailored to the patient’s unique vein structure and goals.Most treatments are performed in-office, require minimal recovery time, and allow patients to walk immediately following the procedure. Compression therapy, light walking, and short-term activity adjustments are commonly recommended during recovery to support healing and circulation.The practice also assists eligible patients with insurance coordination when medically necessary vein disease is identified and offers financing options for elective cosmetic components of care.“Modern vein care has changed dramatically over the last decade,” the representative added. “Patients no longer need to rely on painful surgical stripping procedures. Today’s minimally invasive technologies allow us to treat vein disease safely, effectively, and with far less downtime.”Akribis Veins & Vitality encourages individuals experiencing leg pain, heaviness, swelling, or visible varicose veins to seek professional evaluation and learn more about available treatment options.Additional information about varicose vein treatments and consultations is available through Akribis Veins & Vitality.About Akribis Veins & VitalityAkribis Veins & Vitality, led by Dr. Amanda Cooper, is an Ohio based medical practice offering advanced vein care and aesthetic treatments. The clinic emphasizes individualized treatment planning, evidence based techniques, and natural looking results designed to enhance patient confidence and overall wellness.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://akribisveinsandvitality.com or call (614) 488-5090.

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