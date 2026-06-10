Nabro Furnished Housing Unveils the Luxury Texas Ranch: A 15,000 Sq Ft Legacy Estate Now Open for World Cup Delegations

A direct front view of Hartlee Field Ranch, showcasing the grand stone villa, arched entryway, wide lawn, and spacious circular drive beneath mature shade trees.

Hidden DFW luxury ranch — built by a Dallas sports legend — opens its doors for FIFA World Cup 2026 elite retreats and corporate hospitality.

An estate built for moments like this. With the World Cup coming to DFW, we offer elite teams and corporate groups something no hotel in North Texas can match.” — Richard Namme, Nabro Furnished Housing

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DENTON, TX — Nabro Furnished Housing, a Dallas–Fort Worth leader in premium furnished housing solutions, today announced the soft launch of The Hartlee Field Ranch, a one-of-a-kind private luxury estate available for exclusive group bookings, corporate retreats, family reunions, and milestone celebrations. Located on a gated hilltop property in Denton, Texas, the estate offers over 15,000 square feet of living space, resort-caliber amenities, and white-glove concierge service all within 30 minutes of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.With FIFA World Cup 2026 matches scheduled across North Texas, Hartlee Field Ranch is uniquely positioned to serve international delegations, team staff, and high-net-worth travelers seeking privacy, space, and exclusivity that no hotel in the region can match.A Property Unlike Anything Else in North TexasThis Luxury Ranch is not a typical vacation rental. The estate carries a legacy that spans generations, set against open pasture views and a private pond on one of Denton County’s most distinguished private parcels. The property sleeps 10 or more guests and features:• A resort-style pool and spa with diving board, poolside lounge deck, and panoramic sunset views across open Texas pasture• Four grand living and entertainment rooms with exposed beam cathedral ceilings and whole-home audio• A fully equipped private fitness center with high-grade equipment, cable machines, and a cycle station• An indoor half basketball court for year-round play• A private sauna• An estate dining room with seating for large groups and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the grounds• A gated motor court and arrival experience befitting a private estate• Concierge services available for groups of 10 or more, including welcome coordination and shuttle arrangementsA Message from the Founder“When we had the opportunity to bring Hartlee Field Ranch to market, we knew it required something different than a standard listing. This property has a story it has history, character, and a presence that you feel the moment you arrive. Our goal with the Hartlee Field experience is to deliver that legacy to every guest, whether they’re a family celebrating a milestone, a corporate team seeking a genuine retreat, or a World Cup delegation looking for a home base in North Texas that no hotel can offer. This is not a crash pad. This is an experience.”— Richard Namme, CEO & Founder, Nabro Furnished HousingPositioned for FIFA World Cup 2026 DemandThe Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex is one of the primary host regions for FIFA World Cup 2026, expected to generate unprecedented demand for premium accommodations throughout North Texas. Hartlee Field Ranch offers an unmatched option for delegations, VIP guests, and support staff who require the privacy, space, and service infrastructure that traditional hotels cannot provide. Its proximity to DFW International Airport and the greater Dallas–Fort Worth corridor makes it an operationally practical choice for international groups.About Nabro Furnished HousingNabro Furnished Housing is a Dallas–Fort Worth-based furnished housing company specializing in mid-term and luxury rental solutions for corporate clients, displaced homeowners, insurance-placed guests, traveling professionals, and high-net-worth individuals. Founded by Richard Namme, a 20-year veteran of enterprise project management and business transformation at firms including Verizon, USAA, AT&T, and Hitachi Consulting, Nabro brings a systems-driven, service-first approach to the furnished housing market. Nabro’s affiliated consulting division, Furnished Housing Consultants (FHC), helps property owners and investors in the DFW Area, convert underperforming properties into high-performing furnished rentals.Availability & BookingThe Hartlee Field Luxury Ranch is now accepting reservations. Minimum stay: 2 nights. Available on Airbnb, VRBO, and direct booking. Concierge services available for groups of 10 or more. To inquire about corporate rates, World Cup delegations, or exclusive event bookings, contact Nabro Furnished Housing directly.Media AssetsProperty video tour, high-resolution photography, and additional press assets are available upon request.View the full property story: www. nabrofurnishedhousing.com/denton-resort

5BD Lux Home, Denton, TX. Pool & Car Garage DEN105

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