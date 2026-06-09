ABIGAIL'S HOTEL NAMED #1 HOTEL IN CANADA FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

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To be recognized among the top ten hotels in the world, and to be the only Canadian hotel to earn that honour, is something our team and our guests have built together over many years.” — Allison Fairhurst, General Manager - Abigail's Hotel

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abigail's Hotel, a 95-year-old Tudor mansion in the heart of Victoria, British Columbia, has been named the #1 Best Hotel in Canada by TripAdvisor for the second consecutive year. The hotel also earned the #7 ranking among the best hotels in the world , making it the only Canadian property to receive a global ranking in this year's Travellers' Choice Awards.The dual distinction places the intimate, 30-room boutique hotel among less than 1% of the 8 million properties worldwide recognized by the platform."To be named Canada's best hotel two years running would have been extraordinary on its own," said Allison Fairhurst, General Manager of Abigail's Hotel. "But to be recognized among the top ten hotels in the world, and to be the only Canadian hotel to earn that honour, is something our team and our guests have built together over many years. Every morning at the breakfast table, every name we remember, every detail we get right: that's what this represents."Originally built in the 1930s as a Tudor-style mansion and once host to a Governor General, Abigail's Hotel was transformed into a heritage bed and breakfast in 1985. Today, it welcomes guests into just 30 rooms, each featuring jetted soaker tubs, alongside a daily three-course gourmet breakfast crafted from locally sourced ingredients. The adults-only property is steps from Victoria's Inner Harbour, making it a natural gateway to Vancouver Island.The back-to-back national title and first-ever world ranking reflect what guests have long described as a stay unlike any other: a place where 95 years of heritage hospitality meets genuinely personal service.Abigail's Hotel is accepting reservations at abigailshotel.com About Abigail's Hotel Abigail's Hotel is a 30-room boutique property in Victoria, British Columbia, housed in a restored 1930s Tudor mansion. Named Canada's #1 Hotel by TripAdvisor in both 2025 and 2026, and ranked #7 in the world in 2026, the adults-only hotel is celebrated for its three-course gourmet breakfast, jetted soaker tubs, and deeply personalized service. For reservations and information: abigailshotel.com | 250-361-1986.

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