Ghurka and VinGardeValise Announce Partnership with NBA Champion Kevin Love

The heritage travel brands welcome Kevin Love as a partner for exclusive collections celebrating craftsmanship, travel, and purpose.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ghurka, the heritage luxury leather goods brand with over 50 years of craftsmanship, and VinGardeValise (VGV), the market leader in premium wine and spirits travel, today announced a strategic partnership with NBA Champion, investor, and mental health advocate Kevin Love.The collaboration marks the first major joint brand initiative since Ghurka and VinGardeValise joined forces earlier this year, bringing together two iconic travel brands rooted in craftsmanship, storytelling, and creating products built to last.Kevin joins as a true brand partner, working closely with both teams to develop capsule collections that reflect his personal style, passions, and lifestyle. The first releases will include a luxury performance travel bag with Ghurka and a custom wine travel collection with VinGardeValise, launching in time for holiday gifting.Kevin’s appreciation for timeless design, craftsmanship, and intentional living makes this partnership a natural fit. The collaboration will go beyond design — highlighting how these heritage brands fit into his everyday life, from travel and training to celebrating meaningful moments with family and friends.The partnership will also spotlight Kevin’s curated favorites — the pieces he travels with, uses, and believes in.“I’ve always been drawn to things built to last — objects you keep long enough to gather a little history of their own. I’ve come to think about travel the same way,” said Kevin Love. “What drew me to Ghurka and VinGardeValise wasn’t just lending my name to something finished; it was the opportunity to help shape it from the start. We’re designing pieces with intention — classic, beautifully made, and suited to the way I actually live and move through the world. I’m proud of what we’re building and can’t wait for people to get their hands on what we’re making.”The collaboration will include co-developed products, retail and event activations, and exclusive content centered around Love’s personal travel and lifestyle. Initial products are planned to launch later this year.Kevin Love clients and select partners will also receive access to an exclusive custom Ghurka experience at the brand’s New York atelier. “Kevin is exactly the kind of partner these two brands need — someone who truly lives with the products and believes in the stories behind them,” said Brooke Kochman, Chief Revenue Officer of Ghurka and inGardeValise. “This isn’t just a logo partnership. We’re creating something authentic together — rooted in craftsmanship, connection, and a shared appreciation for the journey.”About GhurkaFounded in 1975, Ghurka is a luxury leather goods brand known for its handcrafted bags, accessories, and travel pieces. With more than 50 years of heritage, Ghurka combines traditional craftsmanship with modern design for customers who value quality and provenance. Ghurka products are available through its own retail channels and select premium retailers.About VinGardeValiseVinGardeValise is the market leader in premium wine travel cases, offering patented hardshell designs that protect wine bottles during air travel. Available in 5-bottle, 8-bottle, and 12-bottle configurations, VGV cases are sold through Amazon, Shopify, winery tasting rooms, and national retailers including Sam's Club, Bloomingdale's, and Costco.FlyWithWine, VGV's value-tier brand, serves the broader wine travel market.About Kevin LoveKevin Love is a five-time NBA All-Star, 2016 NBA Champion, Olympic gold medalist, investor, and mental health advocate. Through the Kevin Love Fund, he supports mental wellness programs and community initiatives nationwide.

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