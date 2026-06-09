Boston Gynecomastia Specialists Introduces Innovative Approaches to FTM Top Surgery

Types ofincisions for chest masculinization surgry Chest Masculinization Results at Boston Gynecomastia Specialists Transformative Chest Masculinization Results in Boston

Dr. Edwin Ishoo, MD offers transformative chest masculinization surgery to align your chest with your gender identity and how you experience your body.

As we celebrate Pride Month and the National Men’s Mental Health Month, let us also recognize the importance of providing access to gender-affirming surgeries for the Trans-gender men’s community” — Edwin Ishoo, MD, FACS

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston Gynecomastia Specialists , a leading plastic surgery practice in the Greater Boston area, is proud to announce its expanding focus on providing innovative and advanced surgical care for transgender individuals seeking FTM (Female-To-Male) top surgery, also known as chest masculinization procedure. The impact of FTM top surgery on trans men is not only physical, but also emotional and psychological. For many transgender individuals, the journey towards aligning their physical appearance with their gender identity can be a long and challenging one. However, with safe surgical advancements, FTM top surgery has become a life-changing procedure for trans individuals seeking to undergo gender-affirming surgery.Prior studies have shown that chest dysphoria is a pervasive issue for transgender youth as a major source of distress often functionally disabling. FTM Top Surgery involves breast tissue removal (Mastectomy) which reshapes the chest to create a flatter, more masculine contour, and may also include nipple/areola resizing and repositioning. For many transgender men, the decision to undergo FTM top surgery is a pivotal moment in their journey towards self-acceptance and living authentically. It is the most commonly performed gender-affirming surgery for trans masculine people and is becoming increasingly more prevalent. Along with hormone therapy, top surgery, is typically the first and only procedure trans men choose to undergo in their transition journey and is associated with significant improvement in gender congruence and body image. However, just as transitioning is unique to each individual, so are the various surgical methods which should fit individual’s goals, never the other way around.About Types of FTM Top SurgeryChoosing the appropriate technique for each individual is based on breast size, skin and fat excess, skin elasticity or laxity, contour balance including the native position of Nipple Areolar Complex (NAC) and the patient’s desired outcome. The main types of chest masculinization surgery currently available include Double Incision (DI) for larger breast volume with significant skin excess, laxity and nipple drooping; whereas. Peri-Areolar (Peri) procedure is best for individuals with small breast, nipple above inframammary fold and minimal skin excess or laxity. Dr. Edwin Ishoo , MD, FACS, the founder and director of Boston Gynecomastia Specialists, offers both procedures along with numerous modifications for chest masculinization previously described in the literature, including the fishmouth, buttonhole, inverted-T, Nipple-Preserving Inferior Ellipse, Hockey Stick DI and lollipop incisions as modifications of for the DI procedure and the Keyhole incision as a variation of the Peri procedure which does not remove excess skin.DI surgery is the most common and reliable technique used for chest masculinization by complete removal of excess tissue and the precise reshaping of the chest wall with free grafting of the NAC into a higher, more masculine position. This procedure leads to longer horizontal chest scars, loss of sensitivity and the risk of areolar necrosis, hypopigmentation, increased healing time, and a “patchy” appearance. DI modifications mentioned above, attempt to retain some erotic nipple sensation resulting in lack of flatness and visible muscle definition without guarantee of retained nipple sensation. Peri surgery involves an incision around the areola to remove excess breast tissue and minimally tighten the skin and possibly preserving nipple sensation. Some patients may also experience puckering, looseness, or the need for a revision if the skin does not contract well after surgery.Despite experience and success with the above procedures, Dr. Ishoo is proud to announce the introduction of two new and innovative approaches to FTM top surgery to further improve the cosmetic and functional outcome; including the Staged, Double Incision, Nipple Preservation procedure to remove excess chest fat and breast gland through liposuction and a lateral pull-through, peri-areolar incision followed by 3 months of healing and intensive post-operative compression and massaging to achieve skin contraction and repositioning, followed by removal of the excess residual skin using a DI approach and if necessary, the NAC is “floated” to its new position, preserving the revascularized and reinnervated pathways and avoiding the complications and potential deformities of a free nipple graft. The second innovation is the High-Low Double Incision Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy procedure, which involves inframammary and infraclavicular elliptical incisions to perform a subcutaneous mastectomy, remove superior and inferior skin excess and lift the chest skin containing the nipple to its more masculine position. This achieves optimal chest contouring while avoiding a circumferential periareolar incision and potential devascularization, denervation and deformation of the NAC as seen with other current techniques.About Boston Gynecomastia Specialists and Dr. Edwin Ishoo, MD, FACSBeyond surgical skill and experience, patients deserve a team that listens, respects their identity, and understands the emotional importance of gender-affirming care. At Boston Gynecomastia Specialists, Dr. Edwin Ishoo is a renowned board-certified surgeon, specializing in Male Breast Reduction who provides compassionate, individualized, evidenced-based and innovative procedures for transgender individuals seeking chest masculinization in the greater Boston area, as well as across the United States and abroad.Dr. Ishoo has been offering various FTM top surgeries for decades and appreciates their positive impact on patients mental and emotional well-being. He explains the impact of his innovations, stating, "We are proud to be at the forefront of this advancement in the field by being the first to offer our patients these game-changing techniques that not only provide more natural-looking results but also reduce the risk of complications and improve patient satisfaction.". Dr. Ishoo continues, “As we celebrate Pride Month and the National Men’s Mental Health Month, let us also recognize the importance of providing access to gender-affirming surgeries for the Cis as well as Trans-gender men’s community.”,About Taking the Next StepFor more information about all procedures used for FTM chest masculinization by Boston Gynecomastia Specialists or to schedule a consultation, please visit their website or contact their office directly. During your consultation, Dr. Ishoo will discuss possible need for obtaining a Surgical Readiness Letter from a qualified mental health professional, review your medical history, conducted a directed examination and discuss your desires and goals for the procedure to choose the technique that gives you the safest, natural-looking, and affirming result for your body.

Male Brast Reduction and Chest Masculinizaation in Boston

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