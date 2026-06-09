Attorney General Bonta Announces the Arrest of Los Angeles Area Licensed Fiduciary Charged with Stealing $6 Million from Client Accounts

LOS ANGELES — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the arrest of, and charges against, a licensed Professional Fiduciary and his accountant who stole over $6 million dollars from five clients in assets they were hired to protect and manage. After thorough investigation by California Department of Justice (DOJ) and the California Franchise Tax Board, it was revealed that the fiduciary and his accountant conspired to steal from client accounts and evade income taxes between August 2018 and October 2025.

“Bad actors who intentionally prey on the most vulnerable within our state will be swiftly brought to justice,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Our elders deserve to be treated with respect, care, and dignity, not victimized. The California Department of Justice remains committed to defending the fundamental rights of all Californians, ensuring that we hold these bad actors accountable under the maximum extent of the law."

A comprehensive forensic accounting investigation of five client trusts, estates, and conservatorships exposed a systematic pattern of unauthorized fund diversions and probate court violations. The fiduciary abused his signatory authority to illicitly write checks to himself and to his accountant for a total net theft of over $6 million. The duo are facing charges that include grand theft, grand theft from an elder or dependent adult, and failure to file an income tax return.

DOJ’s White Collar Investigation Team (WCIT) investigated this case, served four search warrants and arrested both suspects. WCIT investigates complex financial crimes impacting Californians, including major fraud, money laundering, embezzlement, and corporate schemes. Focusing heavily on sophisticated investigations linked to organized crime and criminal networks, WCIT handles cases originating both within California and across state lines. The program works in close partnership with local, state and federal partners to dismantle the multi-layered fraud operations that threaten the state’s residents and economy.

This case is being prosecuted by DOJ’s Special Prosecutions Section (SPS). SPS combats complex, multi-jurisdictional crimes by deploying specialized vertical teams of prosecutors, investigators, auditors, and paralegals. This unit focuses heavily on major financial crimes, including securities, mortgage, tax, and revenue fraud, alongside counterfeiting and underground economy offenses. Additionally, the section targets public corruption, environmental crimes, and human trafficking.

It is important to note that charges are merely allegations. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Here is a copy of the criminal complaint.