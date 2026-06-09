Global Survey Reveals What Matters Most in Today’s Commercial Restrooms, and Excel Dryer Puts That Knowledge to the Test

75% of U.S. consumers surveyed reported they wash their hands up to 10 times a day.

Excel Dryer launches interactive Hand Washing & Drying Quiz based on international restroom research; participants can win Beats headphones

Our new quiz is an interactive way to learn what people expect in today’s commercial washrooms while raising awareness about effective handwashing and drying habits.” — William Gagnon, executive vice president & COO at Excel Dryer

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What do people across the globe expect from today’s commercial restrooms? Excel Dryer, Inc. recently commissioned a comprehensive study, Post-Pandemic Perceptions of Commercial Restrooms , to answer that question. Conducted with MetrixLab and engaging more than 4,000 participants across the U.S., Europe and Asia, the research gathered insights from architects, design professionals, business owners, facility managers and consumers.Three global truths emerged from the findings:• Cleanliness and hygiene are the top priorities for restroom users worldwide.• A dirty restroom creates lasting reputational harm, with 80% of respondents saying they would not, or might not, return to a restaurant with messy facilities.• Paper towels on the floor and overflowing trash cans are among the most common triggers of a “dirty restroom” perception.The survey also revealed that hand hygiene habits have changed significantly since the pandemic, with 75% of U.S. consumers reporting they wash their hands up to 10 times a day. These elevated expectations underscore the importance of hygienic, touchless, cost-effective and dependable hand drying solutions in modern commercial environments.To make the findings more engaging and accessible, Excel Dryer has launched a companion Hand Washing & Drying Quiz that puts hand hygiene knowledge to the test. Participants who complete the quiz before August 31, 2026, will be entered for a chance to win a pair of Beats Solo 4 Matte Black Headphones, valued at $199.99.Take the quiz here: Excel Dryer Hand Washing & Drying Quiz “Proper hand hygiene is more important than ever in today’s post-pandemic world, and thoroughly drying hands is just as critical as washing them,” said William Gagnon. “Our new quiz is an interactive way to learn what people expect in today’s commercial washrooms while raising awareness about effective handwashing and drying habits.”By pairing global data with public education, Excel Dryer is helping bridge the gap between what restroom users expect and what facilities deliver while encouraging better hygiene outcomes in the process.About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com.###

Excel Dryer partnered with MetrixLab to study what people expect from today's commercial restrooms.

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