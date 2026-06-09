TWO HILL, FARRER & BURRILL ATTORNEYS NAMED TO THE 2026 LAWDRAGON 500 X: THE NEXT GENERATION GUIDE

Charles "Chase" Bakaly Erika Silverman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announce today that Junior Partner Charles "Chase" Bakaly IV and Partner Erika Silverman have been selected for inclusion in the 2026 edition of the Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation. It is their fourth straight year being selected for this honor.“These lawyers have made their mark in fewer than 15 years in practice, with entire careers ahead of them to be the change they want to see in the world,” states the publication. Now in its fourth year, the competitive guide considered thousands of nominees after extensive research and colleague interviews.“This well-deserved recognition highlights the outstanding caliber of our next generation of legal talent,” says Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis. “Chase and Erika represent the bright future of Hill Farrer and embody the high standards of advocacy our firm is known for.”Bakaly represents a range of clients across a variety of legal disputes, specializing in business, real estate, land use, intellectual property, unfair competition and trade secrets litigation. Outside of his practice, he is dedicated to supporting the military community, having served as Chair and Vice Chair of the Los Angeles County Bar Association’s Armed Forces Committee to help provide pro-bono legal services to active-duty service members, veterans and their families. He was recently recognized by Southern California Super Lawyers.Silverman specializes in employment defense and has been practicing exclusively in this area for ten years. She defends employers of all sizes across industries like healthcare, retail and hospitality in wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, retaliation and wage and hour cases. She guides clients through individual, PAGA, and class action employment disputes, securing favorable outcomes in arbitration, trial and appellate courts. She also advises clients on how to proactively avoid litigation by implementing compliant policies and handbooks, and consulting with clients on terminations and other employee issues before employees file lawsuits. Silverman was named a “Leader of Influence: Labor & Employment” by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2025.

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