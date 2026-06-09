Safety improvement project to begin on I-66 in Fauquier

CULPEPER — Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews have begun mobilizing for a safety improvement project on Interstate 66 westbound in Fauquier County, just before exit 31 (Route 245/The Plains/Old Tavern).

The project will replace the guardrail at mile marker 31 and apply a high-friction surface treatment to improve roadway traction.

Starting Wednesday, June 17, travelers can expect overnight shoulder closures, followed in July by lane closures between mile markers 34 and 30. Work will take place overnight from 6 p.m. Sunday through 9 a.m. Monday morning, and 7 p.m. Monday through 11 a.m. Friday morning.

Message boards have been placed to notify motorists of the upcoming work and lane closures.

Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for workers near the travel lanes.

The project is being funded with $1.2 million in federal and state funds.

The project contractor is Eurovia Atlantic Coast LLC DBA Virginia Paving Company.

Local updates about conditions in VDOT’s Culpeper District are posted to X.com/VaDOTCulp and the Culpeper District Facebook page.

Current traffic conditions, VDOT’s statewide network of traffic cameras, and other travel information are available on the 511Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock. The independent city of Charlottesville maintains its own roads.