BrightlineIT Achieves CMMC L2 Certification, Strengthening Support for Defense Contractors and Regulated Organizations

BrightlineIT

Certification demonstrates Brightline’s commitment to cybersecurity, compliance, and operational excellence.

BRIGHTON, MI, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrightlineIT, a strategic technology advisory and managed services firm specializing in cybersecurity, compliance, and technology leadership, today announced it has officially achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 certification.The certification validates Brightline’s ability to meet the rigorous cybersecurity requirements established by the U.S. Department of War (DoW) for organizations handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). Achieving CMMC Level 2 demonstrates that Brightline has implemented and maintains the security controls, governance processes, and operational disciplines required to protect sensitive information and support compliance driven environments.“At BrightlineIT, we believe compliance should be a strategic advantage, not a burden,” said Joel Kolodsick, Founder and President of BrightlineIT. “Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification reflects the same structured, sustainable approach we bring to our clients every day. We don’t treat compliance as a checklist—we treat it as a system that strengthens security, reduces risk, and supports long-term business success.”The certification reinforces BrightlineIT’s position as a trusted partner for defense contractors, manufacturers, and regulated organizations facing increasing cybersecurity and compliance requirements, including CMMC, DFARS, NIST 800-171, and broader risk management initiatives.As part of its compliance-focused services, Brightline helps organizations:• Assess current cybersecurity and compliance readiness• Assess current cybersecurity and compliance readiness• Develop and execute CMMC and NIST 800-171 roadmaps• Establish governance and accountability frameworks• Strengthen cybersecurity controls and operational resilience• Prepare for audits, assessments, and certification• Maintain ongoing compliance through continuous monitoringUnlike traditional IT providers that focus solely on technical support, Brightline combines executive-level technology leadership, cybersecurity expertise, compliance guidance, and operational execution to help organizations align technology investments with business objectives. The achievement also reflects Brightline’s internal commitment to maintaining a secure, resilient, and well-governed technology environment while delivering strategic advisory services to clients throughout the United States.“As compliance requirements continue to evolve, organizations need more than technical tools—they need a trusted advisor who can help them build sustainable programs that align security, operations, and business goals,” added Kolodsick. “This certification demonstrates that BrightlineIT practices what we preach.”For defense contractors and organizations preparing for CMMC compliance, Brightline offers readiness assessments, strategic guidance, implementation support, and ongoing compliance management designed to simplify the path to certification.A B O U T B R I G H T L I N E I TBrightlineIT is a strategic technology advisory and managed services firm that helps organizations reduce risk, improve performance, and achieve better business outcomes through technology leadership, cybersecurity, compliance, and operational excellence. Serving organizations across multiple industries, BrightlineIT combines strategic planning, governance, cybersecurity, infrastructure management, and compliance expertise to create secure, scalable, and resilient technology environments. For more information, visit www.brightlineit.com M E D I A C O N T A C TBrightline ITPhone: (248) 886-0248Email: info@brightlineit.comWebsite: www.brightlineit.com

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