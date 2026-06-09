DOLL AMIR ELEY ATTORNEY JOEL GAMINO NAMED TO 2026 LAWDRAGON 500 X: THE NEXT GENERATION GUIDE

Joel Gamino Hunter Eley

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doll Amir & Eley LLP announced today that attorney Joel Gamino has been selected for inclusion in the 2026 edition of the Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation.“These lawyers have made their mark in fewer than 15 years in practice, with entire careers ahead of them to be the change they want to see in the world,” states the publication. Now in its fourth year, the competitive guide considered thousands of nominees after extensive research and colleague interviews.“Joel’s inclusion highlights the exceptional caliber of next-generation talent we have at the firm,” said Managing Partner Hunter Eley . “He has quickly established himself as a standout litigator, and we are thrilled to see his hard work and courtroom skills recognized nationally.”Gamino represents corporate clients in a wide range of complex commercial disputes across state courts, federal courts, and arbitration forums. Well-versed in the intricacies of civil procedure, his practice focuses on contract and judgment enforcement, pre-litigation counseling, and risk mitigation. Gamino has built a strong track record of successfully defending clients against high-stakes statutory claims, including actions involving the Fair Credit Reporting Act, California’s Consumers Legal Remedies Act, and the Unfair Competition Law.

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