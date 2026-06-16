IMAGE CAPTION For press wire distribution, website, and media kit: BOLDIFI® Founder and CEO Shampaigne Graves announces the Fall 2026 founding class as new data shows 65 percent of women have never started a business, women-founded startups receive less t

Audio Business Micro-School for Women Opens Enrollment July 29 as Female Entrepreneurship Rises and Capital Access Remains a Barrier for Women Founders.

I built BOLDIFI® because the school I needed did not exist. Every woman who enrolls is proof I was not the only one looking for it.” — Shampaigne Grave, CEO of BOLDIFI®️

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOLDIFI️, a QAHE-accredited audio-first microschool for women in business, has announced the launch of its Fall 2026 founding class.The announcement follows new data showing a persistent gap between women's interest in entrepreneurship and their access to the education and funding needed to act on it.According to QuickBooks' Entrepreneurship in 2026 survey, 65 percent of women have never started a business, compared to 46 percent of men. At the same time, one in four women plans to start a business this year, and 59 percent of those women report a sense of urgency about doing so. The same survey found that women cite higher income (56 percent), greater control over their work (51 percent), and flexibility (47 percent) as their top motivators for entrepreneurship.That urgency has not been matched by access to capital. Women-founded startups received less than 2 percent of global venture capital in 2026, according to The Anna.io's State of Female Founders report, which cited Boston Consulting Group research showing women-founded companies generate stronger returns per dollar invested than male-founded peers. A separate survey by Guidant Financial found that 58 percent of women entrepreneurs fund their businesses using personal savings rather than outside investment.Interest among younger women is also growing. Research firm GREY Journal reported that 43 percent of Gen Z plans to start a business in 2026. A ZipRecruiter survey of 2026 graduates found that nearly 38 percent are considering entrepreneurship over traditional employment.BOLDIFI️ offers 8 audio business modules available in more than 20 languages, structured in 120-minute sessions. The audio lessons operate without an internet connection, making it accessible across varied geographic and economic conditions. Students receive access to mentor matching and a directory of certified businesses operated by program graduates. BOLDIFI️ holds accreditation from QAHE, the Quality Assurance for Higher Education organization, which independently certifies curriculum standards."In 2018, I ran a $20 Facebook ad asking women in Dallas if they wanted to learn business," said Shampaigne Graves, Founder and CEO of BOLDIFI️. "The response told me everything. Women were ready. They just needed a school that was built around how they actually live."The Fall 2026 founding class is limited in size. Students will contribute to an ongoing research study on women's consumer behavior led by Graves, a certified research expert and creator of the WCR4(TM) Method, a framework for analyzing women's purchasing decisions.The leadership team includes Isaac Acquah as Chief Growth Officer, Francesca Valente as Chief Student Success Officer, and Dr. Monica Jaramillo as Chief Academic Officer. Eight advisors support the program across business development, technology, and global education - Michael Lehman, Andrea Schliessman, Ning Ye, Harry Singh, Jay Smith, Angela Spears, Darcy Cozzetto.Graves is a Dallas-based business and consumer expert, a Professional Certified Coach (PCC) with the International Coaching Federation, and a certified practitioner with the Institute for International Professional Marketing Research. She has been featured in Newsweek, Yahoo Finance, Daily Mail, Scripps News, NTD News, and Good Morning Texas, and has spoken to audiences totaling more than 10,000 people across 60-plus events.BOLDIFIis a QAHE-accredited, audio-first microschool founded by Women's Consumer Expert Shampaigne Graves. The school teaches women how to build profitable online businesses through 8 podcast-style modules available in more than 20 languages, accessible offline in 120-minute sessions. Students also receive mentor matching and access to a certified business directory. The Fall 2026 founding class opens July 29, 2026. boldifi.com

Would it Be Bold if I - BOLDIFI®️ Promotional Video

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