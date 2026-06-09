Enkrypt AI and Kode-1 Announce Strategic Partnership to Secure Enterprise AI Deployments Across APAC

Enkrypt AI x Kode - 1

As enterprise CISOs across APAC accelerate AI adoption, Enkrypt AI and Kode-1 combine forces to deliver enforceable AI security at scale

Partnering with Kode-1 extends enforceable AI security to APAC enterprises, giving CISOs a defensible foundation for AI deployment that stands up to regulators, auditors, and boards.” — Nathan Trueblood, Chief Product Officer, Enkrypt AI

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enkrypt AI, provider of the enforceable control plane for enterprise AI risk, and Kode-1, a specialist cybersecurity advisory and solutions firm serving CISOs at large enterprises across Australia, New Zealand, and Indonesia, today announced a strategic partnership to help enterprise customers deploy AI confidently, at scale, and without compromising on security, governance, or compliance.

The partnership brings together two organisations with deep, complementary expertise — Enkrypt AI's purpose-built AI enforcement platform and Kode-1's established regional advisory and managed security operations — to address one of the most pressing challenges facing enterprise security leaders in the region today.

**A partnership built around a shared conviction**:

Enterprises across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia are under board-level pressure to adopt AI at pace — and CISOs are being held accountable for the risks that follow. AI systems reason, act autonomously, and interact with sensitive data in ways traditional security tools were never designed to govern. Policy violations, regulatory exposure, and reputational damage can surface faster than conventional monitoring can detect them.

Kode-1 has seen this challenge play out repeatedly across its enterprise customer base. Enkrypt AI has built its platform specifically to address it. The partnership brings the two together behind a shared outcome: enterprises that can ship AI with confidence.

**What the partnership delivers**:

Through their combined offering, Enkrypt AI and Kode-1 provide enterprise customers with an end-to-end answer to the AI security challenge — from initial risk assessment through to deployment, ongoing managed operations, and continuous compliance.

Enkrypt AI's control plane translates enterprise policies and regulatory requirements into real-time, enforceable guardrails across AI agents, chatbots, and models. Kode-1 brings the regional expertise, enterprise relationships, and managed security capabilities to deploy and operationalise that technology within complex organisations — working alongside security teams as a trusted, long-term partner.

Together, customers achieve:

● A 90%+ reduction in AI policy violations, based on Enkrypt AI customer deployments

● Time-to-production compressed from months to weeks

● Real-time enforcement across AI agents, chatbots, and models

● Automated, audit-ready compliance mapped to applicable regional frameworks

Every enterprise board in our region is now asking the same question of its executive team: how are we managing AI risk? Our customers need an answer that's defensible in front of regulators, auditors, and their own boards — not a slideware framework. Partnering with Enkrypt AI gives us an enforceable technology foundation to pair with the advisory and managed service practice Kode-1 is already known for. It means we can stand behind AI deployments, not just recommend them. — Mahesh Silva, Senior Partner, Kode-1

**The regulatory context**:

The AI governance landscape across the region is evolving rapidly. In Australia, APRA CPS 234 and the forthcoming CPS 230 raise the bar on operational resilience and third-party risk for regulated entities, while the Voluntary AI Safety Standard signals the direction of mandatory guardrails to come. New Zealand is progressing its own AI guidance alongside Privacy Act reforms. Regional PDP Law is now in force, with AI-specific provisions under active development. For multinationals operating across the region, the EU AI Act adds an extraterritorial layer on top. Organisations that establish enforceable, auditable AI governance now will be significantly better positioned than those that address it retroactively. Enkrypt AI and Kode-1 are jointly committed to helping enterprise customers get ahead of that curve — building compliance in from the start, not bolting it on after the fact.

About Enkrypt AI:

Enkrypt AI is an enterprise AI security, compliance, and governance platform purpose-built to secure AI, agents, multimodal systems, and MCP. The company delivers ultra-low latency, policy-based guardrails that enforce security, safety, and compliance in real time — helping prevent risks such as prompt injection, sensitive data exposure, unsafe outputs, and non-compliant agent behaviour across models and toolchains. Enkrypt AI's red teaming engine provides comprehensive, policy-driven, multimodal attack simulation across models and agents, while its MCP Scan Hub and Secure MCP Gateway help protect MCP servers, tools, and agent toolchains end-to-end. Serving enterprises in regulated industries including finance, healthcare, insurance, and government, Enkrypt AI helps organisations ship fast, ship safe, and stay ahead. For more information, visit www.enkryptai.com.

About Kode-1:

Kode-1 is a specialist digital advisory and solutions firm serving large enterprises across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. With deep expertise in AI, data and cyber risk management, threat intelligence and managed security services delivered through a curated vendor ecosystem, Kode-1 has built a reputation as one of the region's most trusted enterprise partners. Its partnership with Enkrypt AI extends that practice into AI security — addressing the most consequential emerging risk its customers face. www.kode-1.com

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