NEWLY DESIGNED PRIDE BUS LEADS MARYLAND TRANSIT ADMINISTRATION’S PRIDE MONTH CELEBRATIONS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Agency Collaborates with Maryland State Arts Council to Create a Welcoming Rider Experience for All

BALTIMORE, MD (June 8, 2006)— The Maryland Transit Administration is proud to announce the launch of its newly-designed Pride Bus, a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community completed in collaboration with the Maryland State Arts Council. The bus, showcasing artwork by local artist and figurative painter Joan Cox, will travel throughout the metropolitan Baltimore region over the next year.

"Public transit connects people to their jobs, their families and their communities, but it can also connect us to art and be a source of inspiration," said Maryland Transit Administrator, Holly Arnold. "By partnering with the Maryland State Arts Council and Joan Cox, we are bringing a powerful message of inclusion and pride to every neighborhood this bus travels through."

The colorful bus design was selected by a panel of judges from more than 30 pieces submitted through the Maryland State Arts Council’s Call for Submissions. The bus features two of Cox’s recent paintings, one on each side:

"Side by Side" (2025): This work celebrates companionship and the beauty of shared experiences.

"Love in the Shade" (2023): The piece captures intimate, quiet moments of connection.

The new Pride-themed bus joins the agency’s two existing Pride buses currently wrapped in traditional Pride stripe colors. Together, these buses create a visible symbol of inclusion across the transit system. For the third year, MTA’s traditional Pride bus also will be featured in the Baltimore City Pride Parade on Saturday, June 13.

Alongside the bus debut, the agency is unveiling a special Pride Collection at its official online merchandise store where riders and transit enthusiasts can shop for exclusive pride-themed apparel and gear. These select designs are inspired by the MTA’s mission to foster a culture of belonging for the diverse communities it serves. To browse the collection, visit MDTransitMerch.com.



The Maryland Transit Administration is one of the largest multi-modal transit systems in the United States, and operates local and commuter buses, Light Rail, Metro Subway, MARC Train Service, and a comprehensive Mobility paratransit system. The goal of the Maryland Transit Administration is to provide safe, efficient, and reliable transit across Maryland with world-class customer service. To learn more, visit mta.maryland.gov, check us out on Facebook or YouTube and follow us on Twitter/X and Bluesky Social.



MEDIA CONTACTS:

Courtney Mims

Office: 410-767-8367

Cell: 667-392-0157

cmims@mdot.maryland.gov

Paul Shepard

Office: 410-767-3935

Cell: 443-622-4181

pshepard@mdot.maryland.gov

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