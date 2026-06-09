Carmen Gillis, Recognized by Influential Women, Launches Awakening Goodness and Expands Strategic Contract Support

HUDSON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing a Human-Centered Approach to Work, Transition, and Meaningful GrowthHudson, Wisconsin — Carmen Gillis is the Founder of Awakening Goodness, a purpose-driven body of work dedicated to helping individuals and organizations return to the goodness of life through freedom, joy, beauty, and possibility. Through Awakening Goodness, Carmen creates spaces for people to reconnect with clarity, purpose, and a more natural way of operating — one that supports both meaningful achievement and genuine fulfillment.At the heart of Carmen’s work is her distinctive ability to perceive what is happening beneath the surface within people, systems, and environments, and to bring those unseen dynamics into clarity. Her approach bridges structure and feeling, strategy and intuition, and vision and execution. In practice, this allows her to help individuals and teams clarify priorities, strengthen communication, move through transition, and create more human-centered ways of working.As Awakening Goodness continues to take shape, Carmen is currently available for part-time, contract, and consulting opportunities in recruiting, people operations, project coordination and management, and cross-functional support. She is open to flexible support arrangements, including smaller engagements of 5 to 10 hours per week, for teams and leaders who need experienced help without a larger time commitment.Her support is especially valuable for teams that need someone who can keep projects moving, support hiring and onboarding needs, strengthen communication, and create a more organized, relationally aware experience for everyone involved. Carmen brings a grounded combination of practical execution, people insight, intuitive awareness, and steady follow-through, making her well-suited for organizations navigating growth, change, transition, or temporary capacity needs.Through Awakening Goodness, Carmen offers four practical pathways designed to support individuals, teams, and aligned creative partners. These include guided conversations for individuals who are ready to move beyond limitation and reconnect with desire, clarity, and possibility; career, calling, and transition support for those navigating change or seeking a more aligned next chapter; speaking, workshops, and gatherings centered on beauty, joy, abundance, freedom, identity, and human flourishing; and creative or brand collaborations for aligned projects, events, spaces, and experiences that bring beauty, possibility, and goodness to life.Carmen’s work offers a clear counter-narrative to the belief that success must be driven by pressure, scarcity, or constant striving. Instead, she is devoted to restoring a deeper perspective: that life and work can be built from inherent goodness, and that beauty, joy, creativity, and delight are not separate from meaningful achievement, but essential to it. Through Awakening Goodness, she explores what becomes possible when individuals and organizations begin to build from this foundation.Those who work with Carmen often describe her as someone who brings joy and light into the workplace and into collaborative environments. She sees this as the result of creating spaces where clarity, authenticity, and relational trust are present — qualities that naturally strengthen communication, morale, and the overall work experience.This presence is a core part of Carmen’s leadership philosophy. Leading from the heart keeps her connected to joy, meaning, and relational awareness, while also allowing her to be a stabilizing and elevating presence for others. Whether supporting a team, guiding a conversation, or helping move work forward, she brings an ability to help people feel more grounded, encouraged, and able to contribute from a place of wholeness.In this season, Carmen is both launching Awakening Goodness and stepping into greater visibility as she offers her work in new and expanded ways. She recognizes that creating something rooted in authenticity requires courage, especially in a professional landscape that often rewards certainty, speed, and conventional paths. Rather than reverting only to what feels familiar, Carmen is choosing to move forward with openness to opportunities that reflect both her established experience and her emerging body of work.This commitment reflects one of the central beliefs behind Awakening Goodness: that individuals are powerful participants in shaping their lives, work, and environments. Carmen believes meaningful growth often begins by trusting what feels true, even before the full path is visible. Through this work, she continues to follow her own inner guidance while helping others reconnect with their own courage, possibility, and capacity to create lives and work that feel more free, beautiful, and aligned.Learn More about Carmen Gillis:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Carmen-Gillis or https://awakeninggoodness.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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