Surreal Noir Epic 'New Stanton' by Maxwell Vagus is Now Available

A Neo-Noir Night Journey Through Memory, Identity, and Mystery

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “New Stanton,” the masterful new novel by Maxwell Vagus, invites readers on a darkly surreal odyssey that blends neo-noir, speculative fiction, and postmodern existentialism in a gripping, unpredictable narrative.Set in a bizarre, hallucinatory town perched on the shores of a dried-up prehistoric sea, “New Stanton” introduces readers to Harold Dean, an alcoholic of questionable character who wakes up at the seedy Starlite Inn – and discovers that New Stanton doesn’t officially exist. Dean soon finds himself ensnared in a dangerous game of memory and manipulation, navigating a treacherous town where demons linger in shadows and the truth is as elusive as the ’64 Chevy Malibu he must reclaim to escape.At the heart of “New Stanton” lies the sinister Dr. Freytag, who turns memory into a virtual performance stage through psychedelic experiments in "The Pharmacological Narrative Project." Dean must trust a surreal cast of characters, including a femme fatale, a catatonic skateboarder, and a tender librarian, to unravel the mysteries of his fragmented identity and reconstruct reality itself.The book’s climactic centerpiece - an “Atomic Time Machine Guitar” crafted from prehistoric driftwood - showcases the author’s unique ability to merge metaphysics, pop culture, and old-school noir into a genre-defying rollercoaster that’s hauntingly inventive and deeply human.“As a tribute to my father and the infinite power of books, ‘New Stanton’ explores the paradoxes of human existence through beauty, magic, and memory,” says Vagus. “This is a story for readers who enjoy the unpredictable, those who find themselves at home in the echoes of David Lynch, pulp fiction, and the endless possibilities of speculative literature.”Maxwell Vagus's literary background and pop-culture influences, from “The Twilight Zone” to “Twin Peaks,” infuse the novel with nostalgia and zeitgeist energy, creating a kaleidoscopic story sure to captivate fans of noir, psychological thrillers, and creative fiction.This unique novel transports readers to a strange place where the surreal meets the philosophical and the fleeting becomes eternal, inviting them to get lost in a town where identity, memory, and time collide.“New Stanton” (ISBN: 9781968485771 / 9781968485788) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $32.99, and the paperback retails for $19.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:New Stanton sits on the shores of a dried-up prehistoric sea, the kind of town you pass through without staying, a streak of neon across a night-traveling mind, and that’s exactly where Harold Dean finds himself trapped, menaced by a rockabilly psycho, a mysterious German doctor, and his own fragmented past. While his prized 1964 Chevy Malibu is the key to his escape, he just can’t remember where he left it.New Stanton is a postmodern night journey told through the eyes of Harold Dean, a shady alcoholic, as he explores a town where identities morph, angels tend bar, and everyone’s a demon. Searching for his Malibu, Harold must avoid Dr. Freytag’s diabolical plan to turn him into a Boltzmann brain while navigating the complexities of a tender librarian and seductive femme fatale, assisting a catatonic skateboarder, and ultimately building a New Stanton by solving the mysteries of his own dysfunction.About the Author:Consumed with reading and writing from an early age, Maxwell Vagus used his other passions - skateboarding, guitars, movies, video games, martial arts, and acting - as fodder for his narratives and poetry, often exploring the infinitesimal eternities tucked away within settings and characters.Maxwell has published poetry, short fiction, and creative nonfiction with his most recent tiki-noir stories appearing in “Exotica Moderne” magazine. An English teacher for 33 years, he holds an MA in American and British Literature, completed all coursework toward a PhD in Literature and Criticism, and earned an MFA in Writing Popular Fiction. Maxwell writes, produces, and hosts “The Atomic Voodoo Lounge,” the official podcast of New Stanton’s one and only surreal dive bar - AtomicVoodooLounge.com

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