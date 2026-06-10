Pearl Education Named 'Educational Support System of the Year' in 8th Annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Standout Educational Technology Companies and Visionaries Shaping the Future of Learning

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pearl Education , provider of the Student Support Platform used by districts and states to coordinate, monitor, and improve student support programs, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Educational Support System of the Year" award in the 8th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program. The program is conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.Pearl Education provides the operational and data infrastructure districts need to coordinate student support programs and better understand what is working for students. The Pearl Student Support Platform brings together program operations and actionable insights to help districts manage tutoring, intervention, supplemental instruction, summer learning, and other student support initiatives.The platform helps districts streamline scheduling, attendance tracking, communication, and program coordination while creating a clearer view of participation, implementation, outcomes, and ROI across schools and providers. By bringing operational and program data together in one place, district leaders can identify where support is being delivered, monitor participation and implementation, and better understand which strategies are producing results.Beyond technology, Pearl Education partners with districts and states to strengthen how student support programs are designed, implemented, and measured. The company's team of former educators and program leaders helps organizations establish consistent program structures, reporting frameworks, and operational practices that support long-term accountability and continuous improvement."Pearl Education transforms how student support programs are coordinated, understood, and improved," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, EdTech Breakthrough. "Districts face increasing pressure to demonstrate impact while managing limited resources and growing accountability expectations. Pearl helps education leaders move beyond fragmented systems and disconnected reporting by creating a clearer understanding of participation, implementation, and outcomes. The result is stronger visibility into what is happening across programs and better information for making decisions that support student success."The EdTech Breakthrough Awards program returns for its 8th annual cycle with its largest and most competitive field yet, drawing a record number of nominations from innovators across more than 20 countries. The program is dedicated to recognizing breakthrough educational technology products and companies reshaping how the world learns—in classrooms, campuses, boardrooms, and beyond. Thousands of entries were evaluated across categories spanning student engagement, classroom management, school administration, adaptive learning, STEM education, corporate learning, career preparation, language learning, and more."Our approach is grounded in a simple belief: improving student support starts with making it visible," said John Failla, CEO of Pearl Education. "When district leaders can clearly see participation, implementation, and outcomes across schools, programs, and providers, they can strengthen delivery, replicate what works, and make more informed decisions about future investments. We're honored to receive this recognition from EdTech Breakthrough and proud to support districts and states as they build stronger, more connected student support systems."Pearl Education has supported over 800 districts and has powered more than 130 million minutes of student learning nationwide.About Pearl EducationPearl Education works with states, school districts, and tutoring providers to design, manage, and sustain student support programs at scale, including tutoring, intervention, and supplemental instruction.The U.S.-based education technology company serves as the trusted technology infrastructure behind many of the nation’s largest student support initiatives. Through its Student Support Platform, Pearl helps education leaders coordinate program delivery, measure participation and outcomes, and gain clearer insight into what’s working for students. By streamlining scheduling and attendance, while centralizing and standardizing program data across schools, programs, and providers, Pearl helps districts and states strengthen implementation, support accountability, and inform funding decisions.Trusted by schools and states nationwide, Pearl has supported over 800 districts and has powered more than 130 million minutes of student learning. Recognized by TIME as one of the Top EdTech Companies of 2025, Pearl partners with many of the nation’s largest student support initiatives to help districts deliver effective, equitable, and sustainable programs.About EdTech BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including remote learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM education and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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