Pedro 66 memorial honors fallen rescue Airmen, preserves legacy of sacrifice

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — More than 300 Airmen, veterans and members of the rescue community gathered at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, June 5, 2026 to honor the legacy of Pedro 66, a crew of rescue Airmen whose sacrifice continues to shape generations of combat rescue professionals.

The inaugural Pedro 66 Memorial brought together Airmen from across the 355th Wing for a 6.6-mile memorial ruck, workout and remembrance ceremony honoring Capt. David Wisniewski, 1st Lt. Joel Gentz, Tech. Sgt. Michael Flores, Staff Sgt. David Smith and Senior Airman Benjamin White, who were killed during a combat rescue mission in Afghanistan on June 9, 2010.

"They say a warrior dies twice," said Lt. Col. Brough McDonald, Pedro 67 helicopter co-pilot, who witnessed the loss of Pedro 66 during the mission. "The Airmen of Pedro 66 will never suffer that second death. Not while we keep saying their names. Not while we refuse to forget."

During the mission, two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters launched to rescue a wounded Royal Marine in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. While Pedro 67 moved in to recover the casualty, Pedro 66 remained overhead under enemy fire. After sustaining critical damage, the crew fought to keep the aircraft away from friendly forces on the ground, sacrificing their lives while protecting others.

McDonald said the actions of the crew exemplified the rescue creed, "These Things We Do That Others May Live," a commitment rescue Airmen continue to uphold today.

Retired Master Sgt. Christopher Aguilera, Pedro 66 aerial gunner and one of two survivors, reflected on the men he served beside and the responsibility he carries to preserve their memory.

"Those heroes lived true to the creed," Aguilera said. "I walked beside those giants. I worked beside those heroes. I will never forget them."

For Aguilera, the memorial was not only about reflecting on the past, but honoring the character, courage and selflessness of the Airmen who answered the call when others needed them most.

"I will never forget their bravery," Aguilera said. "I will never forget what they gave. I will never forget what they did."

U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, said bringing the memorial to Davis-Monthan allows the rescue community to honor Pedro 66 while strengthening its connection to the Airmen who continue that mission today. Davis-Monthan is home to the 48th Rescue Squadron, one of the units involved in the Pedro 66 mission, further tying the memorial to the rescue legacy it commemorates.

"We wanted to make sure that this tradition continued on," Cabrera said. "This is the start of something that will continue to be a legacy for the rescue community here."

The ceremony concluded with memorial push-ups, a rescue tradition for honoring fallen teammates. Throughout the day, participants reflected on the sacrifice of Pedro 66 and the enduring responsibility to carry forward their legacy.

More than 16 years after their final mission, the names Wisniewski, Gentz, Flores, Smith and White remain woven into the fabric of the rescue community. Through events like the Pedro 66 Memorial, rescue Airmen ensure those names continue to be spoken, remembered and honored by those who follow in their footsteps.