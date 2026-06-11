Dr. Bernard W. H. Jennings Announces Candidacy for Miami-Dade County School Board District 1

Dr Bernard Wh Jennings, Candidate District 1 Miami-Dade School Board Dr Bernard Wh Jennings - "Building Pathways from Classroom to Career"

A leader everyone can count on! A change is coming!

I believe every child deserves access to a world-class education, safe schools, engaged parents, and a clear pathway from the classroom to college, careers, entrepreneurship, and lifelong success.” — Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings, Chairman - Good Dad Act Committee

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community leader, educator, author, and Florida Memorial University Board Chairman Dr. Bernard W. H. Jennings today announced his candidacy for the Miami-Dade County School Board, District 1.

Dr. Jennings brings decades of leadership in education, public service, parental engagement, youth advocacy, and nonprofit governance to the race. As Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Florida Memorial University, South Florida's only Historically Black College and University, Jennings has helped lead initiatives focused on student success, workforce development, international partnerships, and educational excellence.

"I believe every child deserves access to a world-class education, safe schools, engaged parents, and a clear pathway from the classroom to college, careers, entrepreneurship, and lifelong success," said Jennings.

Dr. Jennings is widely recognized as the initiator of Florida's landmark HB 775, known as the Ethan Good Dad Act, legislation designed to strengthen parental responsibility and increase positive parental involvement in children's lives. He is also the Amazon best-selling author of Ethan's Good Dad Act: A Father Turns His Lemons into Lemonade So That All Good Dads Can Take a Sip. www.EthansGoodDadAct.com

Throughout his career, Jennings has served as:

• Chairman, Florida Memorial University Board of Trustees

• Former Executive Director, Miami-Dade Democratic Executive Committee

• Florida Supreme Court Certified Mediator

• Community advocate and nonprofit leader

• Mentor to the 5000 Role Models of Excellence – with Congresswoman Frederica Wilson

• Elected 24th Democratic Congressional Delegate

• Founder of the Nationally recognized Good Dad Act movement - www.GoodDadAct.com

His campaign will focus on:

• Academic Excellence

• Parent Engagement

• Teacher Support

• School Safety

• Workforce and Career Readiness

• STEM and Technology Education

• Fiscal Accountability

• College and Career Pathways

"Parents, teachers, students, and taxpayers deserve leadership that listens, collaborates, and delivers results. Together we can prepare every child for success in a rapidly changing world."

For more information contact:

Friends of Dr. Bernard W. H. Jennings

www.District1Schools.com

Les Brown, Author & Motivational Speaker endorses Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings new book - Ethan's Good Dad Act

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