Oduul cloud rewards 3000$ to their clients

NANCY, FRANCE, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oduul.cloud, the pioneering eco-friendly web hosting and domain registration provider, today announced a major new initiative spearheaded by CEO Rachid P. Ibombo. As the platform rapidly approaches its ambitious milestone of 1,000 dedicated server users, it is launching a semi-annual reward program that will grant $3,000 to one randomly selected client every six months.The announcement comes during a year of significant expansion for Oduul.cloud. Under Ibombo’s leadership, the company has carved out a unique niche in the 2026 cloud market by harmonizing high-performance infrastructure with a rigorous mission for environmental sustainability.The "Milestone Reward": Empowering the EcosystemThe reward program is designed to celebrate the collective growth of the Oduul.cloud community. Once the platform officially reaches its target of 1,000 active dedicated server users, the lottery cycle will begin.The Prize: A $3,000 cash reward.The Frequency: Awarded once every six months.The Selection: One client is chosen at random from the active user base.Eligibility: Open to all Oduul.cloud clients active during the drawing period.A Vision for Modern Digital EntrepreneurshipIn an era where AI-driven workloads and data-intensive applications are the global standard, Oduul.cloud’s focus on dedicated server performance meets a critical infrastructure demand. By offering this $3,000 reward, Ibombo aims to reinvest in the innovators, developers, and small businesses that form the backbone of the service."Our growth isn't just a metric; it's a testament to the success of the clients who trust us with their digital architecture," said Rachid P. Ibombo, CEO of Oduul.cloud. "Reaching 1,000 dedicated server users is a defining moment. We want our clients to share in that success directly, providing them with additional capital to fuel their own projects and innovations."Performance Meets PurposeBeyond the financial incentives, Oduul.cloud continues to differentiate itself through its "Green Infrastructure" model. The company remains dedicated to allocating a portion of its profits to environmental causes, ensuring that as its server count scales, its carbon footprint remains a priority. This ethical approach has resonated deeply with tech-forward companies looking for responsible hosting solutions in 2026.Looking AheadAs Oduul.cloud nears the 1,000-user mark, the tech community is watching closely. This reward program is expected to drive further interest from startups and developers seeking a hosting partner that offers more than just uptime—but a genuine partnership in growth.For more information on the reward program or to explore Oduul.cloud’s hosting plans, visit Oduul.cloud.About Oduul.cloudLed by CEO Rachid P. Ibombo, Oduul.cloud is a premium web hosting and domain registration provider specializing in eco-friendly cloud solutions and dedicated servers. Built for the modern digital era, Oduul.cloud combines high-speed performance with a mission-driven approach to global sustainability.

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