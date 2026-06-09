JBP Media Group Partners with OneBox Social to Streamline Multi-Location Customer Engagement

JBP Media Group, LLC

JBP Media Group partners with OneBox Social to unify customer communications, streamline multi-location management, and boost business efficiency.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wesley Chapel, FL – June 8, 2026 — JBP Media Group has announced its exclusive U.S. distribution partnership with OneBox Social , a unified communication and customer relationship management (CRM) platform. This collaboration aims to address the growing challenges of managing customer interactions across multiple locations and platforms.As businesses increasingly engage with customers through diverse channels such as social media, email, and Google Business Profiles, the need for a centralized communication solution has become critical. OneBox Social offers a single platform that integrates customer conversations, lead management, and business operations, providing organizations with a streamlined approach to customer engagement.Addressing a Growing Industry ChallengeIn today’s fast-paced digital environment, businesses often face difficulties managing customer inquiries across fragmented tools and platforms. This can lead to slower response times, missed opportunities, and inconsistencies in customer service.OneBox Social was developed to address these issues by consolidating customer communication and operational tools into a single, user-friendly interface. The platform is specifically tailored for multi-location organizations, including franchise systems, healthcare networks, automotive groups, restaurant chains, and retail brands.Key Features of OneBox SocialThe platform offers a range of features designed to simplify and enhance customer engagement: Unified Inbox: Centralizes customer interactions from platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Google Business into one workspace.Google Business Profile Management: Allows businesses to manage reviews, update listings, and monitor performance across multiple locations.AI Tools for Insights: Provides actionable data on customer interactions, helping businesses identify trends and improve service.Lead Management: Tracks customer inquiries and leads from various sources, ensuring no potential opportunities are overlooked.Automation of Workflows: Simplifies repetitive tasks such as follow-ups and customer routing to improve operational efficiency.Comprehensive Reporting: Offers insights into response times, lead conversion rates, and customer engagement metrics.A Strategic Solution for Multi-Location Brands“Modern businesses operate in a complex environment where customers expect seamless, immediate communication,” said Bob Poe, Founder of JBP Media Group. “Our partnership with OneBox Social provides a solution that simplifies these interactions, ensuring businesses can meet customer expectations while improving their operational efficiency. It’s a practical tool for organizations that need to manage communication across multiple locations effectively.”About OneBox SocialOneBox Social is a comprehensive platform designed to unify customer communication and business operations. By integrating social media messaging, lead tracking, Google Business Profile management, and AI-driven analytics, OneBox Social enables organizations to deliver consistent and efficient customer experiences.About JBP Media GroupBased in Wesley Chapel, FL, JBP Media Group specializes in digital solutions, including web and mobile application development, business automation, and customer engagement technologies. The agency is committed to helping businesses enhance their operations and achieve sustainable growth through innovative tools and strategies.

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