Coram Deo Advisors Relocates to New Lancaster Headquarters at 1910 Harrington Drive

Coram Deo Advisors

Faith-based financial planning firm expands its footprint to better serve individuals, families, and ministries across the region

After releasing that first space, 1910 became available. We walked in, and it felt right - the layout, location, atmosphere. It was the kind of moment where you look at each other & say, this is it.” — Dave Over, Sr.

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coram Deo Advisors, a Lancaster-based Christian financial planning firm, has officially relocated its headquarters to 1910 Harrington Drive, Lancaster, PA. The move marks a significant milestone in the firm's growth and its ongoing commitment to providing Biblical, values-aligned financial guidance to clients throughout the region.

Founded on the principle of operating coram Deo — before the sight of God — the firm offers comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services to individuals, families, and faith-based ministries. The new location provides expanded space designed to support deeper client relationships and accommodate the firm's growing advisory practice.

"This move represents more than a change of address," said Dave Over Sr., Owner at Coram Deo Advisors. "It positions us to serve more people, more effectively, in a space that reflects the values and mission we bring to every client relationship."

The firm offers personalized financial planning rooted in a Biblical worldview, with a focus on helping clients pursue financial independence, multi-generational wealth strategies, and charitable and estate planning aligned with their faith and legacy goals.

Coram Deo Advisors is now fully operational at its new location. Clients and prospective clients may schedule consultations by contacting the firm directly.

About Coram Deo Advisors

Coram Deo Advisors is a Christian financial planning and wealth management firm based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The firm provides personalized financial guidance to individuals, families, and ministries, integrating Biblical principles into every aspect of the planning process. For more information, visit CoramDeoAdvisors.com or call 717-969-3004.

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