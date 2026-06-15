Former Felons and Street Cops Join Security Expert Jordan Frankel to Expose the Truth About Home Security on New Podcast

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The security industry buried these conversations. Jordan Frankel is digging them up, straight from former felons, street cops, and security experts.

"Jordan Frankel is one of the few security experts I have ever encountered who truly understands the criminal mind from the inside out.” — Jeff Dingle Former Federal Law Enforcement Agent

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A former felon, a street cop, and a security expert walk into a room. Sounds like a joke — it's not. What comes of these real-world conversations could save your family's life — and that is exactly what Ask The Security Sensei Podcast is built on.The urgency behind Ask The Security Sensei Podcast has never been more relevant — violent home invasions are sweeping through neighborhoods in cities across the country including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Atlanta, leaving families shaken and law enforcement struggling to keep pace. The reality is simple: no demographic or existing security system guarantees safety.While most security professionals built their careers in a classroom, Jordan Frankel built his on the streets of 1980s New York — in the back rooms of organized crime social clubs, absorbing firsthand accounts of truck hijackings, violent home invasions, and brazen heists that regularly made the evening news. He watched. He listened. He kept his mouth shut and his ears open. Those conversations were the playbook into the criminal mind — the why, the how, and everything in between — and they became the backbone of Ask The Security Sensei Podcast — a podcast the security industry never saw coming.THE MAN BEHIND THE MICROPHONEJordan Frankel — known globally as the Security Sensei — has spent over two decades as one of the most trusted and sought-after security strategists in the country. His clients include the U.S. Treasury Department, the U.S. military, Fortune 500 executives, celebrities, and even former U.S. presidents. But Ask The Security Sensei Podcast was not built for the elite. It was built on the belief that every family and business — regardless of size or budget — deserves access to the same caliber of security knowledge and products that protects his most high-profile clients.A guest instructor at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) and cited by the New York Times as a trusted home security authority, his work has earned national television coverage on Oprah, Fox News, and CNN — because when a security expert consistently delivers proven results, the media takes notice.In the security world, credentials only get you so far — but when a former NSA agent and Federal Law Enforcement Training Center instructor like Jeff Dingle publicly endorses your expertise, that says everything."Jordan Frankel is one of the few security experts I have ever encountered who truly understands the criminal mind from the inside out. His expertise and product inventions have truly made a difference — what he brings to the table cannot be taught in any classroom or training facility. It has to be lived."— Jeff Dingle, Former NSA Agent and Federal Law Enforcement Training Center Instructor"Violent home invasions are being routinely misclassified as standard burglaries — and local governments know it," says Dingle. "The moment people find out what is actually happening in their neighborhoods, it affects home values, rental markets, and whether families stay or leave. The real picture is far more alarming than what is being reported.""What Hollywood made famous in Goodfellas, I witnessed up close in real life," said Frankel. "That experience became the backbone of everything I do — because understanding how criminals operate is the single most powerful security tool in existence. That is exactly what every listener walks away with — the truth, straight from the people who lived it."A MEDIA-READY EXPERT THE INDUSTRY TURNS TO FIRSTWhen news outlets need a credible, straight-talking security voice, they call Jordan Frankel. Cited by the New York Times and interviewed by countless news organizations, Frankel is one of the most media-accessible security experts in the country. If you need a security expert who tells it straight and is available for on-air interviews, podcast appearances, and expert commentary — call Jordan Frankel.WHAT NO OTHER SECURITY PODCAST HAS THE GUTS TO DO — REAL PRODUCT TESTING BY FORMER CRIMINALS AND STREET COPSEvery year, thousands of families bet their lives on security products that have never been put to the test by anyone who has actually broken through a door, kicked in a lock, or responded to a violent home invasion. The results of that blind trust are playing out in homes across America every single day.Ask The Security Sensei Podcast is pulling back the curtain. A rotating panel of former violent felons, battle-tested law enforcement veterans, and independent security experts will subject the most popular residential security products to unfiltered, real-world testing — delivering the kind of one-of-a-kind, no-bullshit assessment security product manufacturers never asked for or wanted to hear — what works, what fails under pressure, and what products are putting families directly in harm's way. The testing zeroes in on door locks, deadbolts, door hinges, strike plates, door reinforcement systems, security door braces security window films , and security lighting. No manufacturer gets a free pass. No product is too established to fail.FEATURED AND UPCOMING EPISODES• The Door That Didn't Hold — How One Kick Changed a Family Forever. A former violent home invader walks through exactly how he selected targets, approached properties, and breached doors — and what would have stopped him cold.• Your Alarm System Called the Police. The Intruder Was Already Inside. Reformed criminals and law enforcement reveal the brutal truth about response times, alarm system failures, and what actually happens in the minutes between a breach and police arrival.• The $30 Door Lock Protecting a $800,000 Home — A Panel of Former Felons Weighs In. The Security Sensei assembles a rotating panel of former felons and street cops to evaluate the most popular residential door locks on the market — and the results

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