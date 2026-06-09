Arcadia schools shift gears with $25,000 automotive Fab Lab Grant

Fab Lab Grant will bring industry-grade equipment to Arcadia High School, opening new pathways to skilled trades for students

ARCADIA, WI. JUNE 9, 2026 — For Arcadia High School junior Sergio Pablo Lopez, his passion for automotive work started with weekend bonding time with his father. “I’ve always been interested in working on cars with my dad,” said Sergio.

Now he’s able to take that bonding moment with his dad and turn it into a career starting point at Arcadia High School “It’s different here at school. We have the lift, all the tools, and all the sockets,” said Sergio. “It’s so much easier to work here than at home.”

That “here” is Arcadia’s Automotive Fabrication Laboratory where state-of-the-art equipment is turning students’ hobbies into a career-launching pad.

The School District of Arcadia has been awarded $25,000 through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Fabrication Laboratories (Fab Lab) Grant program to expand its automotive-focused fab lab at Arcadia High School. The grant will help fund the purchase of advanced welding and fabrication equipment, with the district providing matching funds to support the full scope of the project.

That hands-on access to equipment is exactly what Superintendent Lori Frerk set out to create when she joined the district two years ago and made revitalizing the technical education program a top priority.

“When I arrived, our tech ed area had become antiquated,” Frerk said. “One of our automotive teachers told me he didn’t have a single screwdriver with an unbroken handle. These kids deserved better, and this grant is allowing us to give them the tools and the opportunities they need.”

The School District of Arcadia is one of 11 school districts this year that received a Fab Lab Grant to revolutionize classrooms into fab labs. These hands-on learning environments have become the cornerstones of STEAM education across the state.

“Every Wisconsin student deserves a pathway to a meaningful career and that’s exactly what this program is built on,” said John W. Miller, secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s leading economic development organization. “In Arcadia, students are not just learning in a classroom; they’ll be getting hands-on experience in a cutting-edge automotive program, building skills.”

The investment is already paying off. Next school year, 240 students are registered for the three different automotive classes. This is a dramatic increase has Arcadia exploring adding a second tech ed teacher to meet demand.

Students also credit the new equipment as a turning point to the expansion of the program. “We got a lift,” said Aaron Sanchez, a junior. “It’s way easier to work under a car than to crawl down there. You get that car on the lift, and it just makes everything possible.”

A fab lab is a high-technology workshop equipped with computer-controlled manufacturing components. Through the Fab Labs Grant program, WEDC supports the purchase of fab lab equipment for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) educational purposes for students of all grade levels.

At Arcadia High School, the Fab Lab Grant will be used to purchase welding equipment and safety gear to add to their current fab lab.

The program is strongly supported by the community from local businesses and organizations. Major regional employers like Ashley Furniture and Pilgrim’s Pride, both of which rely heavily on transportation logistics and regularly recruit automotive technicians, have expressed strong backing for the initiative. A local auto parts supplier has donated additional tools and secured discounts for the district.

Students have also found opportunities through youth apprenticeships with Ashley Furniture and practical experience at Arcadia Motors and O’Reilly Auto Parts. Manufacturing company Nelson Global has sent employee volunteers into the classroom to mentor students on welding skills and career opportunities.

“We’re not just teaching kids automotive skills. We’re building a bridge between students and the businesses that are right here in our community,” Frerk said. “Companies like Ashley Furniture need skilled workers. We want to be the place that develops them.”

While not every student arrives knowing exactly what career path they’re headed for after graduation, the fab lab program has given students experience they can use everyday.

Julio Moreno, a junior, took an automotive class for practical reasons. “Everyone is going to have a car at some point,” Julio said. “I feel like everybody should learn the basics, how to change a tire, and the fundamentals of mechanics. You never know what could happen on the road.” Now, he’s far beyond the basics.

For others, the program is helping them clarify a direction. “I’m still deciding,” said Sergio. “But these are lifelong skills. I could see myself working in an auto shop, helping people with their cars. I enjoy it a lot.”

Since the program began in 2016, WEDC has awarded more than $5.7 million in grants to 136 school districts to create classroom education that meets industry needs and trains Wisconsin’s next generation of skilled workers.

Arcadia’s long-term vision includes developing distinct program pillars in automotive, welding, electrical, and potentially HVAC, to help students earn industry certifications before graduation, and in some cases, enter the workforce already hired by a company that will fund their continued technical training.

“Not every kid has to go to college, and that’s okay,” Frerk added. “Skilled trades are great careers. Our job is to give students the foundation, the hands-on experience, and the confidence to pursue whatever path is right for them.”