Auditor Fitzpatrick launches audits of the City of Pleasant Hill and the Pleasant Hill Municipal Division
06/09/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick is responding
to the call made by the residents of Pleasant Hill by launching a performance
audit of the city. Fitzpatrick said today his office will also conduct an audit
of the Pleasant Hill Municipal Division at the request of the current court
administrator and other city officials.
"I appreciate the efforts of the concerned
citizens who gathered 771 signatures to make this petition audit possible. This
is a duty we take very seriously and we will work diligently to review numerous
aspects of governmental operations in Pleasant Hill with the goal of helping to
make the city more transparent, accountable, and efficient," said Auditor
Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick added, "We will also take a close look
at the operation of the Pleasant Hill Municipal Court after city officials
brought some possible financial discrepancies to our attention. We will now dig
in more deeply with a full audit to determine the extent of the financial
irregularities. In the event we find money is missing or possible criminal
activity has occurred, we will work with law enforcement to ensure those
responsible are held accountable for their actions."
The performance audit of the City of Pleasant Hill was
triggered by a petition signed by 771 registered voters, which exceeded the
requirement of 673 signatures. This marks the first time the City of Pleasant
Hill will be audited by the State Auditor's Office.
Individuals
may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audits of the
City of Pleasant Hill and the Pleasant Hill Municipal Division to the State
Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.
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