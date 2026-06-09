FICK & MARX LLP NAMED A TOP WHITE-COLLAR CRIMINAL DEFENSE FIRM BY CHAMBERS USA

Chambers USA recognized Fick & Marx LLP and William Fick and Daniel Marx

For the Third Year, Fick & Marx Ranked Among Leading Firms in Massachusetts

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest edition of Chambers USA recognized Fick & Marx LLP and both of the firm’s founding partners, William Fick and Daniel Marx , in its compilation of top white-collar criminal defense counsel in Massachusetts.This marks the third year that Fick & Marx has been honored by Chambers, a leading independent legal research company. Chambers applies an in-depth methodology to compile its annual rankings; it includes detailed interviews and research into attorneys’ capabilities, achievements and market presence.Despite its boutique scale, the four-person law firm is ranked alongside some of the nation’s largest law firms. For Band 1 and Band 2 in the white-collar category, the Chambers-recognized firms average more than 1,000 attorneys; Fick & Marx both competes against and collaborates with many of the most prominent law firms of the AmLaw 100.Among the verbatim comments shared with Chambers by clients and other law firms:“Fick & Marx has a very sophisticated approach with a commitment to winning. The team's advocacy and strategy are excellent and they are thoughtful about everything they do.”“Fick & Marx did really tremendous legal work. It has incredibly skilled lawyers with terrific insights. They have the sophistication to navigate very complex federal criminal matters.”“The Fick & Marx team has excellent judgment and strategic thinking. The attorneys' writing is highly persuasive and advocacy is engaging.”“They are true defense lawyers with charismatic, hard-hitting and well thought-out advocacy. They are interested in the best results for the client.”“The firm is thoughtful, strategic and brilliant. For a client in a high stakes matter that needs really strong trial skills and sharp analysis, it's Fick & Marx.”In his second year being recognized by Chambers, William Fick was described as an “experienced trial and appellate attorney” who “expertly represents clients in high stakes fraud and regulatory crimes.”The verbatim remarks about Fick include:“Bill is calm under pressure and has a unique array of legal skills.”“Bill Fick is a lawyer you could trust with any case in any area, no matter how complex or sensitive.”“Bill Fick is a highly experienced lawyer with a deep understanding of federal criminal law.”Daniel Marx – also recognized for the second year – was noted to possess “expertise in criminal proceedings and government investigations.” Chambers cited his “strong experience in the financial services, healthcare and technology industries.”The verbatim remarks about Marx include:“Dan is pragmatic, really smart and really diligent.”“Dan is super smart and really personable with top-notch writing.”“Dan is a bold, strategic thinker with a vast and impressive skill set.”About Fick & MarxHeadquartered in Boston, Fick & Marx LLP is a boutique firm of accomplished trial lawyers with elite credentials and decades of experience in criminal defense, civil litigation, and appeals. The firm helps clients facing unique and challenging legal problems to achieve outstanding results through creative, cost-effective, and personalized strategies both in and out of court.

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