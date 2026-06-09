DSV launches direct Luxembourg–Indianapolis pharma air route to improve temperature-controlled deliveries

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DSV launches the latest expansion of its Air ThermoDirect solution through Indianapolis International Airport, strategically strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains with enhanced cold-chain connectivity from one of the United States’ fastest-growing life sciences and healthcare logistics hubs.By minimizing time spent in uncontrolled environments and removing the complexity of active containers, Air ThermoDirect will help pharmaceutical companies protect product integrity while lowering total cost, emissions and operational uncertainty across critical lanes.This dedicated connection between Luxembourg and Indianapolis connect two critical nodes in the global pharmaceutical supply chain. The route creates a cold chain that is predictable and scalable, while actively minimizing the environmental impact through optimized handling and more sustainable thermal solutions. Successful healthcare logistics are no longer defined by access to capacity alone, it’s defined by control, consistency and true end-to-end ownership.“The DSV Indianapolis operations will play a pivotal role in the global Air ThermoDirect healthcare network, enhancing end-to-end visibility and control across pharma manufacturing regions in the US, Europe, the Americas, and APAC. By strengthening these critical supply-chain connections, this hub will help ensure that life-saving therapies move with greater speed, reliability, and integrity — ultimately delivering better outcomes for patients worldwide,” explains Kenneth Källström, Executive Vice President, Global Head, Healthcare, DSV.“Indy Wings reflects our strategy to bring the critical points of the supply chain under full accountability, ensuring reliability, integrity and performance where it matters most. With Indy Wings, we continue linking key pharmaceutical hubs with greater precision, resilience and excellence,” says Stephanie Penarete, Vice President Air Product Americas, DSV.DSV – Global Transport and LogisticsAt DSV, our purpose is to keep customers’ supply chains flowing and enable the business of our customers by ensuring reliable and efficient transport and logistics services through storage and transport of goods by air, sea and road. Our vision is to create long-term, sustainable growth and value for our customers, employees, shareholders and society.Close to 150,000 employees in over 90 countries work diligently to deliver great customer experiences and high-quality services.As a global leader, our commitment to sustainable business practices is a central element of our overall business strategy.Media Contacts:Sofia FritzeSenior Communication Consultant, External CommunicationSofia.fritze@dsv.com+45 41 73 61 21

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