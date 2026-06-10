Rensair Core 600i Becomes the First Air Purifier to Achieve BIS Certification in Its Category in India

Rensair Core 600i is BIS certified

Combining hospital-grade air purification, energy efficiency, and regulatory compliance to help organisations create healthier indoor environments.

This certification is an important milestone for Rensair and a major validation of the quality, safety, and engineering standards behind our product range” — Christian Hendriksen, Co-founder & CEO, Rensair

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rensair, the global indoor air quality and smart ventilation specialist's air purification device, the Rensair Core 600i , has officially achieved BIS Certification in India under the standard IS 302 : Part 1 : 2024 for Household and Similar Electrical Appliances Safety.The certification represents a significant milestone for both Rensair and the wider indoor air quality industry in India, with the Rensair Core 600i becoming the first air purifier to receive BIS certification in this category.The certification covers:Air Cleaning Appliances, Air Purifier, Model: Core 600i, Class I, 220–240 VAC, Single Phase, 50Hz, 250WCertified under:Standard: IS 302 : Part 1 : 2024The achievement further strengthens Rensair’s expansion into the Indian market and supports growing demand for trusted, high-performance indoor air quality solutions across commercial real estate, healthcare, education, hospitality, and public infrastructure sectors.𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 ‘𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐈𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚’ 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩Rensair is proud to partner with Rashmi Rare Earth Limited - to support local production in India and contribute to the Government of India’s ‘Make In India’ initiative. The partnership reflects Rensair’s commitment to building long-term local capabilities while bringing advanced indoor air quality and smart ventilation solutions to the Indian market. Through this collaboration, Rensair aims to support healthier, safer, and more energy-efficient indoor environments across India.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲“We are particularly proud that the Core 600i is the first air purifier to achieve BIS certification in this category in India. As awareness around indoor air quality, infection prevention, and sustainable building operations continues to grow, we believe India represents one of the most important markets globally for smart air quality solutions,”, said Christian Hendriksen, CEO of Rensair.Christian added:“We are also delighted to partner with Rashmi Rare Earth Limited as we bring Rensair to India. Together, we look forward to supporting organisations with solutions that improve health, wellbeing, and operational efficiency while helping reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.”𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬The Rensair Core 600i combines hospital-grade HEPA and UVC air purification with intelligent monitoring and ventilation optimisation capabilities designed to improve indoor air quality while reducing strain on HVAC systems. Rensair’s technology is already trusted by leading organisations globally to help:1. Improve indoor air quality2. Reduce airborne contaminants3. Support healthier indoor environments4. Optimise ventilation performance5. Lower HVAC energy consumption 6. Support ESG and sustainability goalsThe BIS certification provides additional assurance for customers and partners in India seeking compliant, high-performance indoor air quality solutions.Rensair is the go-to solutions provider for safe and healthy indoor environments while improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions by at least 40%. Rensair is a pioneer in the Proptech space, creating sustainable ventilation solutions for the built environment.For media enquiries and further information, contact: marketing@rensair.com

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