Directable Announces New Adobe Express Integration, Bringing One-Click Creative Publishing to Digital Signage Screens

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The integration helps restaurants, retailers, franchises, and small businesses publish directly to Directable-managed screens.

By integrating with Adobe Express, we are making it easier for teams to create compelling signage and get it on-screen quickly, without needing a designer, complex software, or an enterprise budget.” — James Bratsanos, CTO

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Directable, an easy-to-use digital signage platform for businesses of all sizes, today announced its new integration with Adobe Express, enabling customers to design polished digital signage content and publish it directly to their screens without downloading files, manually uploading assets, or switching between disconnected tools.

The new integration streamlines the path from creative idea to live display. Once a customer connects Adobe Express to their Directable dashboard, they can create signage content in Adobe Express and send it directly to one screen or many Directable-managed screens in just a few clicks.

“For many businesses, the hardest part of digital signage is not getting a screen on the wall — it's keeping that screen updated with fresh, on-brand content,” said James Bratsanos, CTO at Directable. “By integrating with Adobe Express, we are making it easier for everyday teams to create professional signage and get it on-screen quickly, without needing a designer, complex software, or an enterprise budget.”

Adobe Express gives users access to thousands of templates, brand kits, Adobe Fonts, Adobe Stock imagery, and generative AI tools, making it approachable for teams that need to create high-quality content quickly. With the Directable integration, businesses can use those creative tools to build menu boards, promotions, announcements, welcome screens, internal communications, event signage, and more — then publish directly to customer-facing displays.

The integration is especially valuable for multi-location businesses and franchise operators. Adobe Express brand kits help teams maintain approved colors, fonts, and logos, while Directable makes it easy to manage content across one location or hundreds. Together, the tools help businesses maintain brand consistency while giving local teams the flexibility to move quickly.

The integration supports static images, animated graphics, and video content. Directable customers can also continue using Directable’s scheduling tools to control exactly when content appears on their screens.

The Adobe Express integration joins Directable’s existing Canva integration, giving customers flexible creative options across two of the world’s most widely used design platforms.

Directable’s mission is to make professional digital signage accessible to small and medium-sized businesses without the cost or complexity traditionally associated with enterprise signage systems. Directable plans start at $7.50 per screen per month, and the Adobe Express integration is available now to all Directable customers at no additional cost. Additional discounts are available for non-profits, schools and volume purchases.

Businesses can learn more or start a free trial at directable.com/free-trial.

About Directable

Directable provides affordable, easy-to-use digital signage solutions for restaurants, retailers, franchises, hotels, and professional service providers. The platform makes it simple to send digital content to any screen, anywhere, in seconds. Learn more at www.directable.com .

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