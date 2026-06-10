Antevia Networks Secures JOSCAR Accreditation as Qualified Supplier to Aerospace, Defence and Security Sectors

Antevia Networks JOSCAR Accreditation

Company brings dedicated, secure cellular network as simple to install and manage as Wi-Fi to highly regulated markets

READING, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wednesday 10th June 2026 - Antevia Networks , the telecoms equipment vendor changing the economics of 5G private networks, today announced that it has successfully achieved accreditation for JOSCAR (the Joint Supply Chain Accreditation Register), a collaborative tool used by a growing number of prime contractors and buyers in the aerospace, defence and security industry to act as a single repository for pre-qualification and compliance information. This development allows a broad range of companies from regulated markets to procure Antevia’s private 5G Networks with the confidence that they meet the necessary criteria and provides an easy & secure path for procurement.Antevia’s 5G Shift is designed to overcome the limitations that have to-date held back private network deployments, including high-costs and slow complex installation cycles typically involving major vendors and telecoms domain expert integrators. It delivers better performance than legacy Wi-Fi and congested public mobile networks, and provides unbroken coverage using just a fraction of the access points, dramatically reducing the cost and complexity traditionally associated with cellular deployments. Powered by Antevia's patented multiplexing and Shared Cell technologies, 5G Shift requires minimal RF planning, can be deployed rapidly, and can be managed as easily as enterprise Wi-Fi.“5G networks offer high levels of security and reliability when compared to alternatives such as Wi-Fi and nowhere is this more critical than in markets such as Aerospace, Defence and Security,” said Simon Cosgrove, CEO of Antevia Networks. “However, at the same time, the ability to quickly and flexibly deploy these networks has not been available. We’re delighted to have received JOSCAR accreditation and look forward to bringing rapidly deployable, secure 5G private networks to connect critical systems in a range of scenarios.”Antevia's 5G Shift leverages an intelligent, cloud-based virtualised RAN architecture built on O-RAN standards and COTS hardware. The patented multiplexing technology enables all radios to appear as a single Shared 5G cell which eliminates handover issues and significantly reduces the number of access points required. In deployments to date, this has been as few as one-tenth of those required for Wi-Fi.The end-to-end private network is easy to design, fast to deploy and simple to operate, making enterprise-grade 5G accessible to SMEs and smaller venues for the first time For channel partners and system integrators, this opens up new markets and the ability to deliver IoT solutions for SMEs which would previously have been impossible to satisfy due to the traditional cost and complexity of 5G.Antevia Networks will be exhibiting at Critical Communications World 2026 in London from 16–18 June at Booth B43. Visit the team to see the latest 5G SHIFT updates and discover how easy it is to supercharge your operations with next-generation 5G connectivity.About Antevia NetworksAntevia™ is changing the economics of private 5G with a new class of networks built on open architecture and O-RAN standards. Its solutions deliver high-performance, cost-effective in-building coverage for business-critical operations and IoT across enterprises, public sector organisations, NHS sites, universities and major venues. Designed for simplicity, Antevia’s 5G Shift solution is as easy to deploy and manage as Wi-Fi, offering a turnkey, end-to-end network that enables organisations to take control of their connectivity in even the most demanding digital infrastructure environments.For more information, visit antevianetworks.com

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