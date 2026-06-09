WellPower Opens Walk-In Clinic to Expand Access to Addiction Treatment

Colorado’s largest community mental health center, WellPower, has opened a new Medication-Assisted Treatment Walk-In Clinic to provide immediate, low-barrier care for people experiencing opioid use disorder or withdrawal.

New medication-assisted treatment program offers same-day support for opioid withdrawal through a team of peers, pharmacists and behavioral health clinicians

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colorado’s largest community mental health center, WellPower , has opened a new Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Walk-In Clinic to provide immediate, low-barrier care for people experiencing opioid use disorder or withdrawal.The clinic offers same-day support without appointments, helping people begin treatment when they are ready and connect with ongoing recovery services. The evidence-based model combines peer supporters with lived experience, pharmacists and mental health clinicians to guide people through the treatment process."We opened this clinic as overdose deaths rise again in Colorado and Denver, even as national trends improve. One of the biggest challenges in addressing opioid use disorder is making sure people can get help the moment they are ready," said James Greer, president and CEO of WellPower. "This clinic responds to that need by offering low-barrier, same-day care, including immediate support, treatment options and compassionate guidance from people who understand the recovery journey."A key part of the program is the immediate involvement of peer supporters with lived experience in recovery. They welcome people to the clinic, answer questions, offer encouragement and help them understand their treatment options.Research shows peer support can play a powerful role in helping people begin treatment and sustain recovery. At WellPower’s MAT Walk-In Clinic, peers serve as trusted guides who help people feel supported and connected to long-term recovery resources.Depending on a person’s needs and insurance coverage, services may include same-day medication to manage opioid withdrawal symptoms, short-term prescriptions from trained pharmacists, and referrals to ongoing treatment and recovery services."Our goal is to meet people where they are," said Jud Felder, a peer specialist at the clinic. "Whether someone needs immediate relief from withdrawal symptoms, is exploring treatment for the first time or is looking for a path to longer-term recovery, we want them to know they can walk in and get support."The MAT Walk-In Clinic is located at WellPower’s Recovery Center, 4455 E. 12th Ave. in Denver. It is currently open Wednesdays from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and plans to expand its hours as the program grows.For more information, visit www.wellpower.org/mat-clinic or call (303) 504-7700.About WellPowerWellPower is Colorado’s largest community mental health center and is recognized locally and nationally as a model for innovative and effective behavioral health care. Serving more than 22,000 individuals each year across the lifespan, WellPower provides a range of services at more than 30 sites and nearly 200 locations throughout the community — including schools, hospitals, shelters and assisted living facilities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.