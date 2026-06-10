Brownie Brittle Founder Sheila G. Mains Secures U.S. and China Patent Protection for VISTO® Transparent-Brim Hat Design

Sheila G. Mains, Founder and Inventor of VISTO®, holds patent certificates representing patent protection in the United States and China for VISTO®’s patented transparent-brim hat design.

Patented Headwear Design Addresses a Common Challenge in Outdoor Sports: Maintaining Visibility Without Sacrificing Sun Protection

Two and a half years ago, this was just an idea. Today it’s patented. We’ve always believed that sun protection shouldn’t come with blind spots, and this patent validates that belief.” — Sheila G. Mains, Founder & Inventor, VISTO®

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VISTO , a Beyond BB, LLC brand, announced today that founder and inventor Sheila G. Mains has secured patent protection in the United States and China, two of the world's largest consumer markets, for the company's innovative transparent-brim hat design, strengthening VISTO's intellectual property portfolio and reinforcing its position as a leader in performance headwear innovation.The U.S. Design Patent protects VISTO's distinctive transparent-brim hat design, which combines sun protection with enhanced visibility to create a unique solution for golfers, tennis players, pickleball players and outdoor enthusiasts. The patent portfolio covers VISTO's line of adult and children's hats, including multiple styles and wide-brim designs featuring the company's signature transparent-brim design Founded by entrepreneur Sheila G. Mains, who built Brownie Brittle into a nationally recognized snack brand, VISTOwas created to solve a common challenge faced by active outdoor consumers: traditional hat brims can restrict visibility, requiring wearers to tilt their heads or adjust their posture to see beneath the brim.For athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, traditional hat brims can make it more difficult to track overhead balls, navigate uneven terrain, or maintain awareness of their surroundings. VISTO's patented transparent-brim design helps preserve visibility through and beyond the brim while still providing sun protection, allowing wearers to maintain a more natural field of view and greater situational awareness of people, obstacles and activity around them during sports and outdoor activities."This patent represents an important milestone for our company," said Sheila G. Mains, Founder and Inventor of VISTO. "Two and a half years ago, this was just an idea, and today it's officially patented. This journey required patience, persistence and a strong belief. I'm incredibly proud of what we've built, and even more excited about what's ahead. We've always believed that sun protection shouldn't come with blind spots, and this patent validates the innovation behind that belief."The patent achievement comes as VISTOcontinues to expand its presence in specialty retail, golf, tennis, pickleball, resort and outdoor lifestyle markets. The company believes its patented design offers retailers a meaningful point of differentiation in a highly competitive headwear category while addressing a challenge that many active consumers experience every day.The addition of patent protection in both the United States and China provides an important foundation for future growth while helping safeguard the VISTObrand and its unique product designs in key global markets.VISTOhats and visors are available through select retailers and specialty pro shops, with distribution continuing to expand across golf, tennis, pickleball and outdoor lifestyle channels.About VISTOVISTO, a Beyond BB, LLC brand, is a woman-owned company based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Founded by entrepreneur and inventor Sheila G. Mains, VISTOdesigns innovative hats and visors featuring transparent brims that provide sun protection while helping maintain visibility. VISTOproducts are designed for golf, tennis, pickleball, walking, running, beach activities and other outdoor pursuits.

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